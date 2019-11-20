×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Fred Wolf to Direct Tennis Rom-Com ‘Love 40’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Bluewater Lane Productions

In today’s film news roundup, Fred Wolf is directing a romantic comedy in New York; Leah Remini, Chinoye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang receive honors; and the topless bar documentary “Red Dog” finds a home.

LOVE 40

Bluewater Lane Productions has brought on Fred Wolf to co-write and direct the romantic comedy “Love 40,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The story follows a 22-year-old statistics wiz trying to help a rising tennis star win the US Open. The film stars newcomers Jasjit Williams and Katerina Tannenbaum along with Tommy Flanagan, Alena Savostikova, Chris Kattan, Colin Quinn, Steve Schirappa and Patrick Warburton.

Produced areJason Shuman through his Jason Shuman Productions banner. Executive producers are Eduardo Cisneros and Jon Huddle along with Ceci Cleary, Ward Cleary and John Gilbert of Bluewater Lane Productions. Wolf is repped by UTA, Fourth Wall, and Morris Yorn Barnes.

HONORS

The International Documentary Association has selected Leah Remini as the inaugural recipient of its Truth to Power Award.

She will be honored at the 35th Annual IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Remini created, produced and hosted the A&E documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

“This year, the IDA launches the new Truth to Power Award to honor those who show immense bravery in holding the powerful to account regardless of the consequences,” said Simon Kilmurry, executive director of the IDA. “We are thrilled to honor Leah Remini who, for the past three seasons in ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,’ stood strong in the face of untold backlash, harassment and personal attacks as she exposed the truth behind Scientology. IDA honors Leah for her unflinching bravery.”

Remini said, “It’s really the courageous contributors who have appeared on three seasons of ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ who are the brave ones.”

****

The SFFILM organization has selected Chinoye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang as recipients of this year’s awards, presented at its Dec. 3 show at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Chukwu will receive the inaugural SFFILM Special Award for Breakthrough Directing for “Clemency.” Heller, who directed “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Can you Ever Forgive Me?” will receive the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction. Wang, director of “The Farewell,” will receive the Kanbar Award for Storytelling.

ACQUISITION 

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the documentary “Red Dog,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, which premiered at 2019 SXSW Film Festival, was directed by singer-songwriter Luke Dick and Casey Pinkston. The documentary tells the story of the infamous topless bar in Oklahoma City, Red Dog, and will be available on demand on Jan. 7.

Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Fred Wolf to Direct 'Love 40'

    Film News Roundup: Fred Wolf to Direct Tennis Rom-Com 'Love 40'

    In today’s film news roundup, Fred Wolf is directing a romantic comedy in New York; Leah Remini, Chinoye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang receive honors; and the topless bar documentary “Red Dog” finds a home. ‘LOVE 40’ Bluewater Lane Productions has brought on Fred Wolf to co-write and direct the romantic comedy “Love 40,” [...]

  • Doppelgänger Red (Lupita Nyong'o) and Adelaide

    Lupita Nyong'o Follows Hollywood's Tradition of Two Roles in One Film

    Peter Sellers played three roles in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 “Dr. Strangelove.” In December of that year, Variety reported that Columbia was mounting an Oscar campaign for lead actor, but was also considering three supporting-actor campaigns, for each of his characters. (They settled on one campaign, and Sellers’ nomination as lead actor was one of the [...]

  • 'Legion' TV show premiere

    Noah Hawley to Write and Direct Next 'Star Trek' Movie

    “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley has been tapped to write and direct the next installment of the “Star Trek” franchise, sources tell Variety. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, sources tell Variety the next “Star Trek” is expected to see Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana returning to man [...]

  • Paramount Movie Theater Paramount Consent Decree

    Why Eliminating the Paramount Antitrust Decrees Won't Shake Up the Movie Business

    The Paramount Decrees have been the rules of the road for Hollywood since the golden age of movies, but the Justice Department’s decision to do away with directives that were hammered out decades before the rise of cable or streaming has barely registered within the entertainment industry. That’s because they are widely seen as anachronisms [...]

  • Kristen Bell Frozen 2

    'Frozen 2' Cast Weighs in: Should Elsa Have a Girlfriend?

    The cast of Disney’s “Frozen 2” gave their two cents on whether or not Princess Elsa should one day find a girlfriend in any of the future films. The idea has been a hopeful wish of fans due to Elsa’s lack of a male love interest in “Frozen” or its sequel. At the movie’s red [...]

  • the two popes

    How Luca Canfora Recreated The Papal Vestments for 'The Two Popes'

    Luca Canfora is no stranger to designing papal vestments; his previous projects include “The Young Pope” and “The New Pope.” Coming into Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes” meant Canfora knew where he could have costumes made with the highest quality, and when it came to fabric choice and constructing his costumes. Canfora had to create [...]

  • Pom Klementieff poses at the launch

    Pom Klementieff Lands New Role in Next 'Mission: Impossible' Film

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pom Klementieff is set to join the latest installment of Paramount and Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible,” joining Tom Cruise, who is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt. Christopher McQuarrie announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, and is returning to write and direct the seventh and eighth movies, which will be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad