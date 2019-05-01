×
Frank Grillo, Taryn Manning Among Those Joining Olivia Munn in ‘The Gateway’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Frank Grillo Hell on the Border
Frank Grillo, Keith David, Taryn Manning and Mark Boone Junior have joined the ensemble cast of “The Gateway.”

They join Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Bruce Dern and Zach Avery with Michele Civetta directing. Andrew Levitas is producing under his Metalwork Pictures banner alongside Stephen Israel.

The pic follows Parker, a downtrodden social worker in the grips of alcoholism, assigned to oversee care of the daughter of single mother, Dahlia, in this neo-noir thriller.

Grillo is fresh off the success of the acclaimed Netflix documentary series “Fight World,” an inside look at fight culture all over the globe that he produced and starred in as well as the brawl-thriller “Donnybrook” with Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley that opened the Toronto Film Festival. He has a slew of projects set to bow in 2019, starting with the Netflix project “Point Blank” followed by the thriller “Boss Level” opposite Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, which Grillo produced with his production company War Party. Grillo will also appear in Jason Blum’s “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island” with Watts and Bobby Cannavale, Screen Gems’ “Black and Blue.” Grillo is currently filming “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” sequel with Ryan Reynolds. He is repped by CAA and Management 360

David’s credits include Universal Pictures’ “Night School” and Warner Bros.’ “The Nice Guys.” He can next be seen in STX’s “21 Bridges” which will be released in July.

Manning is currently starring “Orange is the New Black.” She will next be seen starring in Daniel Farrands’ “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” opposite Mena Suvari.

Boone previously starred in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” He is currently in post-production reprising his role of Elias in the American Satan TV spinoff “Paradise City.”

