Frank Grillo, Maggie Q to Star in Thriller ‘Cutman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Frank Grillo and Maggie Q will star in “Cutman,” a dramatic thriller directed by Michael Mailer and written by Tiffany Heath.

Grillo will play an over-the-hill boxer who begins working as the muscle for a local gangster. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a young girl whose mother is a heroin addict (Maggie Q).

Michael Mailer Films will produce in partnership with Bluegrass Pictures, Digital Ignition Entertainment and Tremendous Entertainment. The producers include Mailer, Joel Shapiro, Scott Kluge and Alessandro Penazzi, and the executive producers are Angela Ceccio, Michael Clofine and Jeff Elliott.

Jason Sutter’s new sales division at Brickell and Broadbridge will represent international sales for the movie.

Grillo launched a production company with director Joe Carnahan, called Warparty, in 2016, with the intent to option and develop material from a variety of sources and produce between three to five films per year. The shingle’s inaugural film, “Wheelman,” was released on Netflix in October 2017 and was followed by “El Chicano,” which Grillo executive produced alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and the widely lauded Netflix documentary series “Fight World,” an inside look at fight culture all over the globe that Grillo produced and starred in. Grillo was most recently seen in the action thriller “Point Blank,” opposite Anthony Mackie, which premiered this summer on Netflix.

Maggie Q’s upcoming films include the mystery thriller “Death of Me,” alongside Luke Hemsworth, Robert Schwartzman’s “The Argument” and Sony/Blumhouse’s feature take on famed 1980s TV series “Fantasy Island” with Lucy Hale and Michael Pena, which opens in February.

Grillo is repped by Management 360, CAA and Paul Hastings law firm. Maggie Q is represented by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment. Bluegrass Pictures is represented by David Fritz of the Boyarski Fritz law firm.