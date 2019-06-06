Frank Grillo to Star in Modern-Day Western ‘No Man’s Land’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Frank Grillo and Jake Allyn will play father-and-son Texas ranchers in “No Man’s Land,” a modern Western drama from director Conor Allyn.

Allyn and David Barraza Ibañez penned the script, which is inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” between the U.S.- Mexico border on the Rio Grande and the U.S. “hard border” fences to the north.

At the center of the story is a father-son vigilante patrol, which is thrust into chaos after Jackson Greer (Allyn) accidentally kills an immigrant boy. When his father (Grillo) tries to take the blame, Jackson flees south on horseback, becoming a gringo “illegal alien” in Mexico. Chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson embarks on a pilgrimage to seek forgiveness from the dead boy’s vengeful father (Jorge Jimenez) only to fall in love with the land he was taught to hate.

Margate House Films will produce in partnership with Bluegrass Pictures and the State of Guanajuato, Mexico. Producers include Rob Allyn, Joel Shapiro, Conor Allyn and Jake Allyn. Grillo, Victor Almeida, Simon Fawcett and Araceli Velazquez are executive producers.

Grillo has a slew of projects set to bow in 2019, including the Netflix project “Point Blank” and his self-produced thriller “Boss Level,” opposite Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts. Grillo will also appear in Jason Blum’s “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island” with Watts and Bobby Cannavale and has recently finished filming “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” sequel with Ryan Reynolds.

Allyn recently starred in BET’s critically acclaimed series “The Quad” and will appear in the Blumhouse horror film “Run Sweetheart Run” in 2020. Allyn also wrapped a starring role in MGM’s upcoming drama series “The Baxters.”

Grillo is represented by Management 360, CAA and Paul Hastings law firm. Jake Allyn is represented by Stride Management and the Don Buchwald Agency.