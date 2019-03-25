×
Frank Grillo Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Frank Grillo Hell on the Border
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Purge” star Frank Grillo has signed with CAA for representation, sources tell Variety.

Grillo’s long list of credits includes “The Purge: Anarchy,” “The Purge: Election Year,” “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Wheelman,” and “Warrior.” On the TV side, he was the star of the Audience drama series “Kingdom,” which also starred Nick Jonas and Jonathan Tucker.

Grillo was most recently seen in “Donnybrook,” which premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival and recently bowed in theaters. It also stars Jamie Bell.

He will follow that up with the thriller “Boss Level” opposite Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, which Grillo produced with his production company War Party. He also has “Point Blank,” which also stars Anthony Mackie, premiering later this year on Netflix. Additionally, Grillo appears in Jason Blum’s “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island” with Watts and Bobby Cannavale, which debuts at the end of 2019. He most recently signed on to the Screen Gems pic “Black and Blue” opposite Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Tyrese Gibson.

He is currently filming the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. He continues to be repped by Management 360 and represented by attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.

