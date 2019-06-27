×

France’s ZED, China’s CCTV9 Join Forces on Docu Series ‘Wild Treasure of China’

Wild Treasures of China
CREDIT: ZED

ZED, the Paris-based production company, is joining forces with CCTV9, the factual channel of the Chinese public broadcaster, to produce “Wild Treasure of China,” a 4K-lensed wildlife documentary series.

Lensed in the wild landscape of China, the series will shed light on rare species which are repopulating these areas.

The series, budgeted at 3 million Euros, will kick off with an episode dedicated to snow leopards which was directed by Frédéric Larrey and required three years of filming. The first one-hour episode will be delivered in February and has pre-sold by ZED to the French broadcaster France Télévisions, Smithsonian Channel, National Geographic Wild et NDR.

The other four episodes will be delivered in 2021 and will be dedicated to other animals such as “the tiger from Siberia, the blue bear from Himalaya, the antelope from Tibet and the giant panda which are all symbols of China’s wilderness,” said ZED, adding that the “crew of the documentary series will gave access to zones which have seldom been visited by foreign crews.”

ZED’s current slate also includes the documentary “Grace Kelly,” an intimate portrait of the iconic actress who because the Princess of Monaco. The documentary is being directed by Serge de Sampigny who obtained exclusive private archive footage of Grace Kelly and the Prince Rainier. Patrick Spica Productions is producing the documentary which will feature colorised archive footage.

