×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France’s Slot Machine Reteams With Sergei Loznitsa on ‘Babi Yar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paris-based Slot Machine is re-teaming with Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, whose film “Donbass” won Cannes’s Un Certain Regard directing prize, on his long-gestating project “Babi Yar,” which will mark his most ambitious film to date.

The film will chronicle the September 1941 massacre of 30,000 Jews by Nazi troops over a three-day period. Marianne Slot, the founder of Slot Machine, said “Babi Yar” would be a testimonial film without protagonist and a politically engaged movie that resonates with contemporary issues, such as homophobia and anti-semitism.

“Babi Yar” will be a powerful and timely film, and it will also be artistically ambitious,” said Slot, who is working alongside veteran producer Carine Leblanc at Slot Machine.

“Babi Yar” is being set up as a co-production between France, Ukraine and Romania. It will mark the fifth narrative feature from Loznitsa, who not only has an impressive track record as a documentarian, but also his narrative features have all world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Slot Machine is also teaming up with Spanish producer Miriam Porté on Neus Ballús’ “The Odd Job Men,” an edgy comedy following the often surrealist everyday job of a peculiar team of three plumbers for six days. Ballús based her script on real-life experiences of handymen.

Beta Cinema has come on board to handle international sales on the film. Jour2Fete will distribute the film in France.

Slot Machine, which backs auteurs like Lars von Trier, Thomas Vinterberg and Lucretia Martel, has had a banner year in 2018 with Benedikt Erlingsson’s Icelandic film “Woman at War,” and is also co-developing the English-language remake with Jodie Foster. As previously announced, Foster will direct and star in the film.

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More Film

  • Paco Leon, Ana R. Costa Talk

    Berlin’s Drama Series Days: Paco Leon, Ana R. Costa Talk ‘Arde Madrid’

    BERLIN — When Variety conducted the following interview, “Arde Madrid” was a Movistar + Original Series which was sparking good word of mouth from sneak peak screenings over the summer in Madrid. Since then, it has gone on to world premiere to acclaim at the San Sebastián Festival, be renewed for a second season, become [...]

  • Rémi Bezançon's 'The Mystery of Henri

    Rémi Bezançon's 'The Mystery of Henri Pick' Proves a Hot Seller for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont has closed key deals on Rémi Bezançon’s “The Mystery of Henri Pick,” which is having its market premiere at the European Film Market. The mystery-comedy, which is headlined by French stars Fabrice Luchini and Camille Cottin, was produced by Mandarin Production, the company behind Francois Ozon’s Berlinale competition film “By the Grace of God.” [...]

  • Agnieszka Holland Heads Guest List at

    Agnieszka Holland Heads Guest List at Polish Party in Berlin

    Radoslaw Smigulski (right), general director of the Polish Film Institute, hosted Friday’s Polish Party at Berlin’s Ewerk, where the guests included Agnieszka Holland (left), director of Berlin competition film “Mr. Jones,” and European Film Academy chairwoman. Among the guests were filmmakers Sergei Loznitsa and Olga Chajdas, Antoine le Bos, founder of Groupe Ouest, Philip Ilienko, [...]

  • Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme

    Incoming Berlin Artistic Director to Bring Over His Locarno Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Carlo Chatrian, the incoming artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival, is bringing the core of his Locarno fest programming team with him when he takes up his new post in the German capital in June, Variety has learned. Set to be part of Chatrian’s Berlinale team are the Locarno Film Festival’s outgoing head of [...]

  • FICG TV, Filmarket Hub Announce Participating

    Inaugural FICG TV Pitchbox Announces Project Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

    The eight selected projects set to participate in this year’s inaugural edition of the FICG TV Pitchbox, have been announced by the event’s organizers, Filmarket Hub. In timing and location, part of Mexico’s Guadalajara Festival, the event has the potential to become an important pit-stop in Latin America’s already vibrant circuit of TV events. Chile [...]

  • mk2 Scores Major Deals Across Its

    mk2 Scores Major Deals Across Its EFM Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    mk2 films has scored major sales across its slate, including on Céline Sciamma’s female-driven period drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” an 18th century-set drama that is expected to premiere in Cannes. Other sales standouts on mK2’s slate include “Arab Blues,” “Varda by Agnes” and “The Whistlers.” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” marks [...]

  • Germany's Morefilms Moves Into Production With

    Germany's Morefilms Moves Into Production With Thriller 'Dead Man's Eyes'

    Munich-based sales company Morefilms is moving into production with Nazi war criminal thriller “Life Through a Dead Man’s Eyes.” The film, which is set to begin production this fall, has pre-sold to Dubai-based Gulf Film for the Middle East and was also acquired by Der Filmverleih in Stuttgart for Germany. Morefilms has now also boarded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad