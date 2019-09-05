×
France TV Distribution Boards ‘Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

France TV Distribution

France TV Distribution, the commercial arm of the French public broadcaster, has acquired international sales rights to Audrey Dana’s French comedy “Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.”

The movie, which is set to start shooting soon, will star Marina Hands (“French Women”), Thierry Lhermitte (“The French Minister”) and François-Xavier Demaison (“Naked Normandy”).

French production banner Curiosa Films (Juliette Binoche starrer “Let the Sunshine In”), is producing “Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.” Dana previously directed “If I Were A Boy” and “French Women.”

The film follows seven men, all city-dwellers aged between 17 and 70, with nothing in common apart from the fact that they are all on the verge of nervous breakdowns. They sign up for an unusual workshop in a rural area, hoping to get back on their feet, but nothing goes according to plan.

France TV Distribution’s current slate also includes Emmanuelle Carriere’s “Between Two Worlds,” a drama starring Binoche that the company recently pre-sold to Brazil (Providence Films), Spain (Karma Films), Taiwan (AV-Jet), Greece (Seven), Benelux (Cinéart) and Switerland (Frénétic).

“Between Two Worlds” is adapted from Florence Aubenas’ “Le Quai de Ouistreham” and stars Binoche as a well-known author who decides to write a book on job insecurity and sets off to experience it firsthand.

