×

France Overhauling Oscar Eligibility Rules (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Les Miserables
CREDIT: Courtesy of SRAB Films

It’s an embarrassment of riches that’s presenting tough choices for the group that decides which French film to submit for a foreign language Oscar.

At midpoint, 2019 has already fielded one of the strongest editions for French movies in decades. Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Ladj Ly’s feature debut “Les Miserables,” both of which debuted to rave reviews at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, are among those vying to be selected. They join Francois Ozon’s “By The Grace of God,” the winner of the Berlin’s Silver Bear Award, as the top candidates.

But more titles could join the list of French Oscar contenders. The National Film Board (CNC), the organization tasked with establishing rules for the selection of French films submitted for Oscar consideration, is revising the guidelines, according to three industry insiders. Most notably, it is now allowing films to have limited, qualifying runs ahead of their official theatrical premiere. This would enable some films that are scheduled for release in the winter to be submitted by the Sept. 30 deadline and considered by the Oscar committee. The limited runs would likely consist of six screenings over a 7-day period, according to one insider. However, some of these details are still being finalized and could change. The previous guideline required movies to be commercially released in France on dozens of screens by Sept. 30.

Related

Going forward, distributors will have until either Dec. 31 or as late as early February to release the submitted films commercially, as long as they have a limited release by the September deadline.

These changes will allow movies that are launching at fall festivals, such as Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian, to be considered by the Oscar committee. The previous rules penalized movies premiering at these festivals by forcing distributors to rush their films to theaters before the early cutoff. That meant that films that premiered at Cannes were ideally positioned for Oscar submission, which is why seven out of the last 10 French candidates debuted at that festival. But the track record has been spotty. Only three of the 10 movies have actually been nominated.

Last year’s disqualification of Olivier Assayas’s Venice premiering “Non Fiction” due to its release date had caused a controversy within the Oscar commission and industry professionals in France. The harshest criticism emanated from Jonathan Sehring, the former co-President of IFC Films and Sundance Selects, who had the U.S. rights to “Non-Fiction” and called the French rules “arcane.” Over the years, several award-winning French films didn’t make it into the race because of France’s stringent Oscar rules. Case in point: The Palme d’Or-winning “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” for instance, was not the French submission in 2013.

The CNC has also revised the make up of its Oscar committee to expand it and make it more balanced. Thierry Fremaux, the artistic director of Cannes Film Festival, is expected leave the committee and will likely be replaced by another representative of the festival. Newcomers on France’s Oscar committee include Daniela Elstner, the president of Doc & Film International and ADEF, the guild of French sales agents.

Even with the new rules, France faces tough decisions. “Les Miserables,” a searing look at police brutality and urban poverty, feels urgent and politically charged. It also boasts an important backer in Amazon Studios, which acquired U.S. rights to the movie in Cannes for $1.5 million and plans to launch an awards campaign. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” could also tap into the zeitgeist. The film documents a lesbian relationship between an 18th century artist and one of her subjects, and its story of pre-feminist queer love seems tailor made for the current moment. Neon nabbed domestic distribution rights after a heated fight for the film with Netflix. Ozon’s “By The Grace of God,” an incisive look at the Catholic Church abuse scandal also as a moral immediacy that could vault it to the top of the heap. Music Box Films will release the movie in the U.S.

Regardless of what film gets tapped by the CNC, the foreign film race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years. Pedro Almodovar scored rapturous reviews for “Pain and Glory,” a deeply personal look at a filmmaker in the winter of his career. If Spain picks the film for Oscar consideration (always a question with Almodovar’s works), it is expected to be among the five nominees. There’s also Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” a twisty thriller that also has things to say about income inequality. The movie won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and could become the first South Korean film to vie for a foreign language Oscar. Neon, the film’s U.S. distributor, thinks it can contend in other categories, possibly even nabbing a best director Oscar for Bong.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Chris Morris Movie 'The Day Shall

    IFC Films Buys Chris Morris' 'The Day Shall Come' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Chris Morris’ “The Day Shall Come,” an incisive satire about a misbegotten FBI sting operation. It marks the British filmmaker’s follow-up to “Four Lions,” a boundary-pushing comedy about a group of terrorist jihadis that hit theaters in 2010. “The Day Shall Come” premiered to positive reviews at this [...]

  • Panama’s Abner Benaim Sets ‘Plaza Catedral,’

    Panama’s Abner Benaim Readies ‘Plaza Catedral’ with Mexico’s Ilse Salas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Panama’s internationally best-known helmer, Abner Benaim (“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”) has moved into pre-production on his second fiction feature film, “Plaza Catedral,” which is set to star Mexico’s Ilse Salas, who has just won Mexican Academy’s Ariel Award for best actress for her performance in Alejandra Marquez’s Toronto hit “The Good Girls.” Salas [...]

  • ‘The Father’ Directing Duo on Laughing

    ‘The Father’ Directing Duo on Laughing Through Grief, and Film as Therapy

    Writer-director duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov are two of Bulgaria’s most acclaimed filmmakers, earning critical plaudits with their award-winning features “The Lesson” (2014) and “Glory” (2016). Part of their Newspaper Clippings Trilogy, the films were inspired by sensationalist media stories depicting the absurdity of life in post-communist Bulgaria. Grozeva and Valchanov took a break [...]

  • Cineflix Acquires Global Rights to Israel-Iran

    Cineflix Acquires Global Rights to Israel-Iran Spy thriller 'Tehran'

    Cineflix Rights has acquired exclusive global distribution rights to “Tehran,” the Israel-Iran espionage thriller created by Moshe Zonder (“Fauda”), Dana Eden (“Mother’s Day”) and Maor Kohn. “Tehran” follows the story Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent who travels to the Iranian capital, where she was born and raised, to undertake her very first mission, disabling [...]

  • Roger Garcia

    Roger Garcia Joins China's Hainan Film Festival as Artistic Advisor

    Film industry veteran, Roger Garcia has been appointed as artistic advisor to the Hainan Island International Film Festival in China. The festival will be held in Sanya, capital of Hainan, a province in southern China that is touted as a tropical tourism destination. For several years, Garcia held a similar post, as executive director, at [...]

  • Nova Lituania

    Karlovy Vary Review: 'Nova Lituania'

    In the late 1930s, prior to emigrating to the United States, Lithuanian geographer Kazys Pakstas proposed a radical solution to what he saw as the inevitable eradication of the nation through its assimilation into the German and Russian spheres of influence: The purchase and annexation of a large tract of land on the African or [...]

  • Mark Damon, CEO & Chairman, Foresight

    Film News Roundup: Mark Damon's DCR Finance Receives $25 Million Investment

    In today’s film news roundup, Mark Damon receives an investment from Cinevideotech, Hollywood publicists set their awards show, Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell” and a 9/11 documentary “You Are Here” get release dates.  INVESTMENT Mark Damon’s DCR Finance Corp., co-headed with financer Adi Cohen and producer Jordi Rediu, has received a $25 million investment from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad