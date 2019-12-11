×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Italy’s ‘The Champion’ Picked Up for France Ahead of De Rome a Paris (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Champion
CREDIT: Courtesy True Colours

French distributor Destiny Films has acquired rights for France to Italian soccer dramedy “The Champion” from Italy’s True Colours in the runup to the De Rome a Paris festival and confab, which kicks off Friday.

Produced by Matteo Rovere’s Groenlandia (“Romulus”), “The Champion” turns on the uneasy relationship between a young male soccer star and a shy academic, also male, who becomes his tutor. This rare representation of the soccer world’s money-crazed star system recently won several Silver Ribbon prizes from Italy’s film journalists’ union, including best producer and best feature debut for director Leonardo D’Agostini.

Destiny Film’s David Chhouy said he hopes “The Champion” will resonate in France, where the plan is for a summer 2020 release in local multiplexes. “We need French audiences to perceive it not as an Italian arthouse movie, but something more mainstream,” he noted.

That said, two Italian arthouse titles, Marco Bellocchio’s Mafia drama “The Traitor” and Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden,” have both performed well recently at the French box office on the strength of their respective Cannes and Venice launches.

Popular on Variety

De Rome a Paris, which highlights collaboration between the two countries’ film industries, will kick off Friday in the French capital’s Cinema L’Arlequin with Mimmo Calopresti’s period drama “Aspromonte: Land of the Forgotten” starring Marcello Fonte (“Dogman”) and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, who is expected to attend. Other fresh Italian fare that will be screened for French filmgoers and distributors include Venice standout “Mafia Is Not What It Used to Be,” Rome-set interracial romance “Bangla,” and “Dafne,” the dramedy about a woman with Down syndrome who helps her father cope with bereavement. “Dafne” launched from Berlin.

The event’s industry component, which runs Thursday and Friday, will feature a co-production platform where new projects from internationally known Italian helmers such as Andrea Pallaoro (“Hannah”), Laura Luchetti (“Twin Flower”) and Stefano Mordini (“Pericle”) will be pitched to French producers.

Panels will include a presentation of the new Italy-France co-production fund and discussion of a study comparing theatrical release window regulations and strategies in the two countries.

De Rome a Paris is supported by Italy’s culture and foreign trade ministries and organized by Italian motion picture association Anica in collaboration with state film entity Istituto Luce Cinecittà and national film exporters body Unefa.

More Film

  • The Champion

    Italy's 'The Champion' Picked Up for France Ahead of De Rome a Paris (EXCLUSIVE)

    French distributor Destiny Films has acquired rights for France to Italian soccer dramedy “The Champion” from Italy’s True Colours in the runup to the De Rome a Paris festival and confab, which kicks off Friday. Produced by Matteo Rovere’s Groenlandia (“Romulus”), “The Champion” turns on the uneasy relationship between a young male soccer star and [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is

    AACTA International Awards Nominations Favor 'The Irishman'

    Netflix’s “The Irishman” garnered the most nominations for the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts International Awards. It picked up six nods, ahead of five for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” and the four each for “Joker,” “Bombshell,” and “Parasite.” AACTA’s international awards seek to “(honor) the best achievements in film excellence, regardless [...]

  • Prince Dead

    'Purple Rain,' 'Clerks, 'She's Gotta Have It' Added to National Film Registry

    “Purple Rain,” “Clerks,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Amadeus,” “Sleeping Beauty,””Boys Don’t Cry” and “The Last Waltz” are among this year’s additions to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. The list also includes 1944’s “Gaslight,” starring Ingrid Bergman in an Oscar-winning performance; the 1955 film noir “The Phenix City Story,” [...]

  • 6 Underground

    Michael Bay's '6 Underground': Film Review

    If “6 Underground” were opening in theaters, you’d want to be sure to get there on time. Within the first six minutes, Michael Bay destroys a plane, a motorcycle, three cars, countless pedestrians, and the dignity of three Italian nuns. I’m fairly certain that Ryan Reynolds — who heads up the film’s off-the-grid vigilante squad, [...]

  • Juliette Binoche (L) and Catherine Deneuve

    Macao Festival: Juliette Binoche Tells 'The Truth' About Acting

    It’s hard for Juliette Binoche to think about her recent career trajectory from a bird’s eye view as she hurtles along within it. She has put out five films in the past two years. Her latest is Hirokazu Kore-eda’s French-language drama “The Truth,” which is getting her Oscar buzz for her role opposite Catherine Deneuve. [...]

  • Kathy Bates Walk of Fame Honor

    Kathy Bates Erroneously Submitted for Lead Actress in SAG Awards Race (EXCLUSIVE)

    If dark horse awards contender Kathy Bates is absent in the best supporting actress category come tomorrow’s Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, don’t be too quick to put in on her performance in “Richard Jewell.” A clerical error was made by the Clint Eastwood film’s distributor Warner Bros., an insider with knowledge of the mixup [...]

  • Kasi LemmonsNew York Women in Film

    Kasi Lemmons, Jane Rosenthal, Ann Dowd Talk Golden Globes Female Director Snub

    The absence of women among director nominees for the Golden Globes is another example of how much work remains to be done to achieve gender parity in the entertainment industry, honorees said Tuesday night at the 40th annual Muse Awards presented by New York Women in Film and Television. “Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons, “The Irishman” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad