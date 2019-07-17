×

Jody Madden Replaces Craig Rodgerson as CEO of VFX Firm Foundry

CREDIT: Foundry

Jody Madden has been upped to CEO at U.K.-based VFX outfit Foundry. She steps up having been chief product officer and replaces Craig Rodgerson, who joined the company in late 2017.

Foundry was bought by U.S. tech firm Roper Technologies earlier this year in a £410 million ($509 million) deal. The London-based business provides software and technology used in VFX. Previous bosses include Alex Mahon, now running British pubcaster Channel 4.

Prior to joining Foundry in 2013 Madden was at Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm. “During a time of rapid change in creative industries, Foundry is committed to delivering innovations in workforce and future looking research,” she said. “As the company continues to grow, delivering further improvements in speed, quality and user-experience remains a core focus to enable our customers to meet the demands of their markets.”

Outgoing CEO Rodgerson added of Madden: “Jody is well equipped to lead Foundry’s ongoing strategic direction from her roles within the business already. Her technology, product and operational experience impressed me from the outset and enabled us to make some key directional changes to the business.”

When U.S.-listed Roper bought Foundry it said it expects the business to deliver $75 million of revenue in the first 12 months of it owning the business.

