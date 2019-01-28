×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rescued From Bankruptcy, Fortissimo Films Set for Sales and PR Comeback in Berlin

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Ant Films

Two years after China’s Hehe Pictures rescued it from receivership, former Asian industry powerhouse Fortissimo Films is making a full return to the international film sales business. The revived and revamped company will debut next week at Berlin’s European Film Market, and will also launch an international film marketing services subsidiary.

In its former incarnation, Fortissimo played a major role in growing Asia’s art-house film business and launched the careers of dozens of Asian auteurs. Although it operated out of Hong Kong, the company was legally registered in the Netherlands and filed for bankruptcy there in August 2016. Hehe Pictures backed the acquisition of the company from Dutch bankruptcy administrators in February 2017.

The new Fortissimo will keep its Amsterdam office, but decisions will now be made from Beijing by a team headed by former IM Global executive Clement Magar, Fortissimo’s general manager. Gabrielle Rozing, who was instrumental in keeping Fortissimo alive as a brand after the company exited Dutch bankruptcy administration, is general manager of the Amsterdam office. Charlotte Henskens is director of sales.

Related

Hehe Pictures has substantial backing from China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba. The company is an investor in “So Long My Son,” by Wang Xiaoshuai, which premieres in competition next month at the Berlin Film Festival. “So Long My Son” is represented by Germany’s Match Factory.

Fortissimo’s own Berlin slate includes three films in advanced post-production. They are Chinese crime film “Vortex,” directed by Gan Jianyu (“Some Time Native”) and produced by Cao Baoping (“The Equation of Love and Death”) and starring Da Peng; Chinese drama “The Return,” the directorial debut of actress Qin Hailu (“A Simple Life,” “The Pluto Moment”); and magical-realist picture “Emile,” directed by Liao Zihao.

Fortissimo PR is the new marketing services subsidiary, and builds on Magar’s previous experience with IM Global’s Beijing-based Go Global publicity unit. It will focus predominantly, but not exclusively, on Asian titles, Chinese press and Chinese brands. It is currently handling publicity for the Japanese drama “We Are Not Little Zombies,” which is playing at Sundance and Berlin, the Kyrgyz musical “Song of the Tree,” and the Costa Rican drama “Dos Fridas.”

The revived sales company re-acquired a portion of the old Fortissimo’s library. At present it boasts a catalog of about 75 titles, including “Tokyo Sonata,” “Rainbow Song,” “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child,” and the Alex van Warmerdam collection.

Fortissimo’s Berlin lineup also includes films which made recent festival appearances: Turkish satirical comedy “Siren’s Call”; Zhang Yang’s documentary “Up the Mountain”; Taiwanese LGBT drama “Meili”; and Chinese youth thriller “Enigma of Arrival” (Busan IFF). Also upcoming is the female driven-drama “The Pencil” by Russian screenwriter Natalya Nazarova, and upcoming thriller “Chronology” by Ali Aydin.

Hehe Pictures was previously an investor in Stephen Chow’s smash hit “The Mermaid.” It was also a backer of last year’s Chinese Oscar-contender “The Hidden Man,” directed by Jiang Wen.

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Film

  • Rescued From Bankruptcy, Fortissimo Films Set

    Rescued From Bankruptcy, Fortissimo Films Set for Sales and PR Comeback in Berlin

    Two years after China’s Hehe Pictures rescued it from receivership, former Asian industry powerhouse Fortissimo Films is making a full return to the international film sales business. The revived and revamped company will debut next week at Berlin’s European Film Market, and will also launch an international film marketing services subsidiary. In its former incarnation, [...]

  • Berlin: Cinephil Takes Panorama’s ‘Waiting for

    Berlin: Cinephil Takes Panorama Player ‘Waiting for the Carnival’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Tel Aviv-based Cinephil has acquired international sales rights to “Waiting for the Carnival,” in which Marcelo Gomes, one of Brazil’s foremost fiction feature directors, brings a cinematographer’s eye and a loving son’s heart to a portrait of the rampant capitalism which has swept the town of Toritama, as he plumbs the contradictions and [...]

  • Peter Baxter, President & Co-Founder, Slamdance

    After 'Super Columbine Massacre RPG!': The Rebirth of The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    More than a decade has passed since The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition was removed from Utah’s annual independent film festival following an online furor over the entry and consequent removal of the controversial game “Super Columbine Massacre RPG!”.  But the decision to close the Guerrilla showcase “was not based on controversy,” Slamdance President Peter Baxter [...]

  • Riley Keough appears in The Lodge

    Sundance: Neon Buys 'The Lodge' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neon has picked up rights to “The Lodge,” a creepy cabin tale about a damaged woman and the children she is caring for after it thrilled audiences at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film follows twos siblings who are snowed in with Grace, the younger woman that their separated father plans to marry. Just [...]

  • 'The Souvenir' Review: Joanna Hogg's Exquisite

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Souvenir'

    Early in “The Souvenir,” over drinks and and a current of passive-aggressive flirting, two soon-to-be lovers rehash the old life-versus-art debate. One, a filmmaker, is anxiously preoccupied with honoring reality as faithfully as possible. The other, an observer, all but rolls his eyes: “We don’t want to see life played out as it is, we [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    First Footage From Berlin Competition Film 'Mr Jones' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to first-look footage from Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland’s “Mr Jones,” which world premieres in Official Competition at the Berlin Film Festival. The film stars James Norton, Vanessa Kirby and Peter Sarsgaard. “Mr Jones” tells the little-known story of Gareth Jones, an ambitious young Welsh journalist who travelled to [...]

  • Love at second sight

    ‘Two is a Family’s’ Hugo Gelin on ‘Love at Second Sight,’ Genre-Blending

    Sold by Studiocanal, produced and distributed by Mars Films, “Love at Second Sight,” Hugo Gélin’s follow-up to Omar Sy-starrer “Two is Family” – which scored a noteworthy €62 million ($67.9 million) outside France in 2017 – begins with a post-catastrophe Winter. Wasn’t this meant to be a romantic comedy? Images of Paris’ River Seine half-buried [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad