Former MoviePass Chairman Ted Farnsworth Trying to Buy Failing Subscription Company

Ted Farnsworth, the financier who helped set in motion MoviePass’s meteoric rise and precipitous fall, has submitted an offer to purchase the beleaguered subscription service and its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Financial terms of the offer were not disclosed, but Farnsworth, who served as Helios’ chairman and chief executive officer is also looking to buy MoviePass Films, a film production company that the company started in 2018, as well as Moviefone, the movie listing and information service it bought that same year.

The offer comes four days after Helios and Matheson announced it was shuttering the money-hemorrhaging service. It closed with a mere 20,000 subscribers, a far cry from the more than 3 million customers it claimed at its height.

In order to avoid any conflicts of interest, Farnsworth said he stepped down from his roles at the company and from his position on the board of directors. He did not reveal how he had put together his financing or the members of his investment group.

“I believe there is great unrealized value in MoviePass and we want to rebuild and make sure it reaches its full potential,” said Farnsworth. “I have always believed in the business model and the brand [former MoviePass CEO] Mitch Lowe and I built at MoviePass. There’s tremendous appetite for movie theater ticket subscription.”

Lowe and Farnsworth made headlines with an aggressive pricing model that they unveiled in 2017 after Helios and Matheson, a data company of little renown, bought a controlling stake in MoviePass. The pair announced that they were slashing MoviePass’s monthly fee from nearly $50 to $9.95, enabling moviegoers to see a movie-a-day for a month. That was less than the cost of a ticket in cities such as New York or Los Angeles, but Farnsworth and Lowe argued that the data they collected on customers would be so valuable they would be able to sell that to studios and turn a profit. The plan didn’t work out and instead MoviePass burned through hundreds of millions of dollars before Helios and Matheson was eventually delisted from the Nasdaq.

More to come…