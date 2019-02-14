Film News Roundup: Adam McKay to Receive Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award

In today’s film news roundup, Adam McKay is honored by Kodak, tax credit lender Forest Road forms an alliance, and Cohen Media Group makes a deal for “Shooting the Mafia.”

KODAK HONOR

Adam McKay will be the first recipient of the Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented at the third annual Kodak Film Awards in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

McKay has been nominated for best picture, best director and best original screenplay for “Vice.” He and Charles Randolph won the adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short.” He also won the DGA’s best dramatic series award for “Succession,” which was shot on film.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the magic of film at the Kodak Film Awards,” McKay said. “I count myself very lucky to have studios and HBO back me in using film for almost every project I’ve directed. Film is an unmatchable and emotive medium, and a secret weapon to making better movies and television. I am truly honored to be recognized by Kodak.”

ALLIANCE ANNOUNCED

Independent film tax credit lender Forest Road and entertainment payroll operator ABS Payroll have launched a strategic partnership, Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, ABS will become the new preferred payroll provider for Forest Road. Both companies specialize in providing services to independent filmmakers with Forest Road servicing clients who are struggling to qualify for a credit/rebate, or seeking to maximize the value of a production incentive program. ABS caters to budgets from $500,000 to $25 million.

In less than six months, FRC has financed over 15 films and its goal for 2019 is to help fund 50 projects. FRC has also dissolved its partnership with payroll specialist GreenSlate.

ACQUISITION

Cohen Media Group has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Shooting the Mafia,” Kim Longinotto’s film about a photojournalist devoted to covering organized crime in Italy.

The film had its world premiere in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the just-concluded Sundance Film Festival and screened this week in the Panorama section of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film centers on Letizia Battaglia’s efforts to expose the Sicilian Mafia’s brutal crimes.