New Europe Film Sales Picks Up Poland’s ‘Fools’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has picked up world sales rights for the upcoming drama “Fools,” by Berlinale Silver Bear winner Tomasz Wasilewski (“United States of Love”), produced by Ewa Puszczynska, the producer behind Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-winner “Ida” and nominee “Cold War.”

Leading Polish actors Dorota Kolak and Lukasz Simlat star in a film about the difficult relationship between a mother and son, and how their choices have dramatic consequences.

Puszczynska is producing for her company Extreme Emotions, in co-production with Ada Solomon at Romania’s microFILM and Jamila Wenske of Germany’s One Two Films, and in association with NEM Corp. Romanian DoP Oleg Mutu (Palme d’Or winner “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”) returns after his previous collaboration with Wasilewski on “United States of Love,” which New Europe sold to over 30 territories.

New Europe’s Cannes line-up includes the Critics’ Week selection “A White, White Day,” by Hlynur Palmason, which sold to France and Australia this week. The company’s slate also features the Rotterdam competition titles “Sons of Denmark” by Ulaa Salim and “X&Y” by Anna Odell, Berlin Panorama player “The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea,” by Syllas Tzoumerkas, as well as the upcoming “Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace, and “Rams” director Grimur Hakonarson’s “The County,” which the company is pre-selling.