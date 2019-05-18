×

Florian Zeller’s ‘The Father’ Adds Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss

Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Williams have joined Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the cast of Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” the feature film adaptation of his award-winning stage play, Variety has confirmed.

In “The Father,” Hopkins plays the title role, a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman). Yet such help has become essential, following Anne’s decision to move to Paris with her partner. “As Anne’s father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality,” according to Embankment.

The 2012 play, written and directed by Zeller, was first launched in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for best play, before hitting Broadway and London’s West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier awards for best actor.

Zeller directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton (“Atonement,” “Dangerous Liaisons”).

“The Father” is a Trademark Films, FCommeFilm, Ciné-@ and Les Films du Cru co-production, produced by David Parfitt (“Red Joan,” “Shakespeare in Love”), Jean-Louis Livi (“Read My Lips,” “Un Coeur En Hiver”) and Philippe Carcassonne (“Coco Before Chanel,” “Ridicule”). Christophe Spadone for Les Films du Cru and the stage play’s producer, Simon Friend, also produce.

Viewfinder’s Paul Grindey executive produces, alongside Daniel Battsek, Lauren Dark and Ollie Madden for Film4. Embankment also executive produces.

Financing has been arranged by Viewfinder and Embankment Films and is provided by Elarof Fund and Film4.

