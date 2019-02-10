Florencia Gil Joins French Company Indie Sales

Paris-based international sales executive Florencia Gil has joined the staff of the French company Indie Sales, where she will handle key territories together with the outfit’s co-founder and CEO, Nicolas Eschbach, as well as marketing.

Gil is joining Indie Sales from Loco Films, where she headed international sales for four years. Originally from Brazil, where she built an early career in theater as a director and producer, Gil took part part at Femis’ Atelier Ludwigsburg-Paris, and UCLA Producer’s Program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Florencia in our young and dynamic team. Her creative and international profile as well as her knowledge of the market are a great addition to the company, that keeps growing,” said Eschbach.

Gil said that after four years working on launching Loco Films, where (she) handled all aspects of sales and acquisitions, she is looked forward to taking on this “tailor-made position, focusing on sales and marketing.”

Indie Sales’s EFM slate includes the Italian film “Romulus & Remus – The First King” and well as the Norwegian movie “Psychobitch,” which are both local B.O. hits. The company is also hosting market screenings for the Sundance Midnight player “Memory – The Origins of Alien” and “A Colony,” which is premiering in the Generation section at the Berlin Film Festival.

Indie Sales recently added Atiq Rahimi’s “Our Lady of the Nile,” Louise Archambault’s “And the Birds Rained Down” as well as Sophie Letourneur’s comedy “Knocked Up.”