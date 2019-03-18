Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie Adds Florence Pugh

“Black Widow’s” web may soon be growing.

Sources tell Variety that Florence Pugh is in talks to join Scarlett Johansson’s standalone superhero film.

Pugh has been on the hot list for this second lead role since last fall, but Marvel wanted to open up the field to other actresses at the beginning of the year. After meeting with several candidates, the studio zeroed back in on Pugh after she drew strong reviews for the MGM comedy-drama “Fighting With My Family.”

Cate Shortland is on board to direct, with Jac Schaeffer penning the script. The film has been in development for a while, but picked up momentum last year after Schaeffer’s hire. Kevin Feige is producing the pic.

Marvel had no comment on the news.

It’s unclear whether “Black Widow” will be an origin tale or set after the next “Avengers” movie.

Fans of the character have been pushing for her to get her own movie since she first appeared in 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” With the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to a close, the studio saw this as the best time to move forward with the project.

As for Pugh, her star has been on the rise after a huge year that included AMC’s limited series “The Little Drummer Girl” and the Netflix epic “Outlaw King.” This year looks to be even bigger, with the lead role in Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” his highly anticipated follow-up to “Hereditary,” as well as Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

She is repped by the Curtis Brown Group and WME.