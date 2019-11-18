×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Greta Gerwig Will Forever Change Your Stance on ‘Little Women’s’ Amy

By

Deputy Editor, Variety.com

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

When pressed to pick a favorite among “Little Women’s” iconic March sisters, one sibling is usually rarely chosen … the youngest.

“I always hated Amy,” Beanie Feldstein revealed to Florence Pugh, who plays the divisive character in Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation.

“Then, miss, I watched this film and I was so blown away by your work, truly, so blown away,” Feldstein said during her chat with Pugh for Variety’s Actors on Actors. “You stood toe to toe with Jo, who is Saoirse [Ronan], who I know is hard to stand toe to toe with. You elevated that character to someone that I rooted for and that I loved, and that I was on her side and questioning why I was on her side. You could see that they were really mirrors of each other and sisters in that way.”

The Amy flip was exactly the kind of response Gerwig was aiming for on set.

“When I came to this job, Greta said, straight up, ‘Amy’s going to be more than just what she is in the books in this because I feel like she hasn’t had her voice.’ I have to say like I totally agree,” Pugh explained. “She is so easily and quickly the bratty sister. It’s so easy to read Jo as being like this hero and everybody wants to be Jo. But there’s also something being said for Amy, for a girl that knows at that time, the wisest thing to do is to richly marry, which is so odd for us, for women now to go, ‘yeah, you go, you marry that rich man.'”

Pugh emphasizes that these new iterations of Jo and Amy are actually quite similar.

“They’re both very stubborn and they are both very headstrong. They both want different things. But doesn’t mean that one of them is right and one of them is wrong,” Pugh said.

For more of Feldstein and Pugh’s breakdown of the literary classic, watch their full conversation here.

More Film

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to Be Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival

    Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will receive the performers of the year award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 17. The duo is being saluted in a ceremony at the Arlington Theatre for their work in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” The festival has become a key stop for filmmakers during awards season. [...]

  • Florence Pugh 'Little Women' Amy Actors

    How Greta Gerwig Will Forever Change Your Stance on ‘Little Women’s’ Amy

    When pressed to pick a favorite among “Little Women’s” iconic March sisters, one sibling is usually rarely chosen … the youngest. “I always hated Amy,” Beanie Feldstein revealed to Florence Pugh, who plays the divisive character in Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation. “Then, miss, I watched this film and I was so blown away by your [...]

  • 160317_Fox_ChrisAronson

    Paramount Names Chris Aronson President of Domestic Distribution

    Chris Aronson has been tapped as president of domestic theatrical distribution at Paramount Pictures, a hire that reunites him with studio chief Jim Gianopulos. Both men worked together at 20th Century Fox for decades. Aronson is known for his wit, blunt talk, and deep ties to the exhibition industry. He was pushed out from his [...]

  • Florence Pugh and Beanie Feldstein

    Beanie Feldstein on Her Next Role as Monica Lewinsky in 'American Crime Story'

    Beanie Feldstein recently signed on to portray Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — a role she called “daunting” — but the “Booksmart” actress may be more excited about the fact she gets to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson. Feldstein gushed about the opportunity to work with Paulson to “Little Women’s” Florence Pugh during their [...]

  • Nicolas Celis and Tatiana Huezo

    Tatiana Huezo’s Fiction Debut ‘Noche de Fuego’ Sneak Peeked at Los Cabos

    LOS CABOS  —  An eight-year-old girl, Ana, looks into a hairdresser’s mirror as a woman, standing behind her, cuts her hair. “The doctor’s really scared,” the hairdresser says to the girl’s mother. “Aren’t you going to close?” the mother asks the hairdresser. “No, I pay to be here. I’m protected,” the woman replies. Still looking [...]

  • 21 Bridges

    Film Review: Chadwick Boseman in ‘21 Bridges’

    For those who discovered Chadwick Boseman in the role of “Black Panther,” it’s about time the actor showed audiences what else he’s capable of. Sure, Boseman was back on the big screen a few months later in “Avengers: Infinity War” — but Marvel obviously underestimated his potential, giving Boseman far too little to do, then [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad