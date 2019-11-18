×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Florence Pugh Calls Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie Raw, Painful but Beautiful

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Florence Pugh just wrapped shooting on Marvel’s standalone film “Black Widow” starring Avenger Scarlett Johansson.

“It was one of the most bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experiences,” the “Little Women” star told “Booksmart’s” Beanie Feldstein in conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors.” “I just finished on it about three weeks ago. Landed the role in March, April, started prepping in May, and then we shot throughout the whole of summer. We shot in London, Budapest, Morocco, and then they went to Atlanta for a bit.”

Pugh emphasized that she appreciated getting to work with a woman director in a woman-led film.

“The fact that I got to do one of those films with a lead actress and the most beautiful and warm director, Kate Shortland, was a very, very unique and special experience,” she said. “I don’t know what the other films are like and working on them, but I remember being on set many times and thinking, ‘I know this isn’t like this, I know this is unique and I have to take it all in.'”

She also teased the tone of the movie, which takes place following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and O.T. Fagbenle.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart. And I know lots of people will be emotional about her beacuse her character had such a hard ending [in “Infinity War”], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

Watch the full conversation below:

More Film

  • Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a

    'An Officer and a Spy' Leads French Box Office Despite Roman Polanski Controversy

    Roman Polanski’s latest film, “An Officer and a Spy,” is leading the French box office after its opening weekend and fifth day out in theaters despite new sexual-assault accusations against the director and truncated promotion for the film. Released by Gaumont last Wednesday across 545 screens, “An Officer and a Spy” has grossed an estimated [...]

  • Florence Pugh and Beanie Feldstein

    Florence Pugh Calls Marvel's 'Black Widow' Movie Raw, Painful but Beautiful

    Florence Pugh just wrapped shooting on Marvel’s standalone film “Black Widow” starring Avenger Scarlett Johansson. “It was one of the most bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experiences,” the “Little Women” star told “Booksmart’s” Beanie Feldstein in conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors.” “I just finished on it about three weeks ago. Landed the role in March, April, [...]

  • Luis Javier Henaine

    Panorama Global Announces ‘Desaparecer del todo,’ ‘Moonwalker (EXCLUSIVE)

    Headed by Alberto Müffelmann and Gerardo Gatica, Mexican indie production house Panorama Global has boarded Luis Javier Henaine’s feature “Desaparecer del todo,” a Moonlight Pictures production co-produced with Pablo Zimbron’s Varios Lobos. The supernatural thriller, based on true events, explores witchcraft in Mexico through the eyes of a tabloid crime photographer. Varios Lobos and Panorama [...]

  • Moonheart Entertainment Scores Investment From Malini

    Moonheart Entertainment Scores Investment From Saba Industries Group Owner (EXCLUSIVE)

    Malini Saba, owner of Saba Industries Group, has made a key investment in Moonheart Entertainment, the newly launched gaming, television film, and media company that is focused on providing content for family audiences. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Saba, whose company is a privately-held, manufacturer and global exporter of rice and other [...]

  • Summer White

    Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson on ‘Summer White,’ Making a CCC Opera Prima

    LOS CABOS  —  The first scene of the first feature from Mexico’s Rodrigo Ruíz Patterson sets up the whole drama: Adolescent Rodrigo flicks on his cigarette lighter to see his way down a passageway, knocks on his mother’s door, says he can’t sleep. She lets him in, he clambers into her bed. “Blanco de verano” [...]

  • Modern-Loves

    Los Cabos Film Festival: 5 Takeways from 2019

    LOS CABOS  —  The 2019 Los Cabos Film Festival caught the industry in the throes of change. That and other takeaways from the 2019 edition: 1.INDIE MAINSTREAM MOVE In 2002, Carlos Reygadas’s released “Japan,” an extraordinary debut feature movie which broke just about every rule in the filmmaker’s guidebook, if Reygadas had ever read one. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad