Florence Pugh Calls Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie Raw, Painful but Beautiful

Florence Pugh just wrapped shooting on Marvel’s standalone film “Black Widow” starring Avenger Scarlett Johansson.

“It was one of the most bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experiences,” the “Little Women” star told “Booksmart’s” Beanie Feldstein in conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors.” “I just finished on it about three weeks ago. Landed the role in March, April, started prepping in May, and then we shot throughout the whole of summer. We shot in London, Budapest, Morocco, and then they went to Atlanta for a bit.”

Pugh emphasized that she appreciated getting to work with a woman director in a woman-led film.

“The fact that I got to do one of those films with a lead actress and the most beautiful and warm director, Kate Shortland, was a very, very unique and special experience,” she said. “I don’t know what the other films are like and working on them, but I remember being on set many times and thinking, ‘I know this isn’t like this, I know this is unique and I have to take it all in.'”

She also teased the tone of the movie, which takes place following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and O.T. Fagbenle.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart. And I know lots of people will be emotional about her beacuse her character had such a hard ending [in “Infinity War”], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

Watch the full conversation below: