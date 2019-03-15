×
Box Office: ‘Five Feet Apart’ Barely Tops ‘Wonder Park’ on Thursday

Five Feet Apart
CREDIT: Patti Perret

The romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” has opened with $715,000 on Thursday night, barely beating previews for the animated film “Wonder Park,” which earned $700,000.

Focus Features’ sci-fi movie “Captive State” generated $300,000 on Thursday. The trio of wide openings is expected to be dwarfed by the sophomore frame of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which could generate another $70 million to $85 million. The 21st entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken in $196.8 million domestically in its first seven days.

Captain Marvel” has helped 2019 North American moviegoing rebound from a dismal start, which had resulted in a 27% decline prior to the March 8 launch of the superhero tentpole. As of March 13, the year-to-date total was $1.84 billion, down 21% from 2018, according to Comscore.

CBS Films/Lionsgate’s “Five Feet Apart” stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as teens who fall in love while being treated for cystic fibrosis. The pic, directed by Justin Baldoni, is expected to make between $6 million and $10 million at 2,803 locations. The movie has generated mixed critical reactions, earning 54% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder Park,” set in an amusement park based on a young girl’s imagination, is expected to debut between $8 million to $14 million from 3,838 domestic venues. The Paramount pic, which carries an $80 million price tag, has a voice cast that includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, and Mila Kunis.

Captive State” has been forecast to bring in about $4 million at 2,547 sites. The movie, directed by “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” filmmaker Rupert Wyatt, is set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after being inhabited by an extraterrestrial force. The drama stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and Vera Farmiga.

  Five Feet Apart

