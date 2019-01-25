×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look at ‘The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,’ With Dylan O’Brien, Maika Monroe (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Protagonist Pictures

Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,” which stars Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner,” “American Assassin,” “Deepwater Horizon”) and Maika Monroe (“It Follows,” “I’m Not Here,” “The Guest,” “The Bling Ring”).

The cast for the pic, which is written and directed by Christopher MacBride (“The Conspiracy”), also includes Hannah Gross, Emory Cohen and Keir Gilchrist. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales; ICM Partners and Endeavour Content are handling North America.

The movie follows Fred (O’Brien), who is not a detective, a secret agent or a philosopher, but a normal guy approaching 30 and going through an existential crisis as he finds himself on the precipice of full-blown adulthood. Should Fred commit to his long-term girlfriend? Should he take a corporate job to pay the bills and let go of his dream of becoming an artist? Should he paint the walls of his new condo Sea Foam Blue or Burnt Umber?

After a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past. He slowly begins to unravel a long-hidden mystery about a missing girl, a drug called Mercury, and a terrifying creature that has now followed him into adulthood. As past, present and future begin to intersect and parallel each other, Fred explores all the possible lives he could lead. Which one will he choose?

The film is produced by Lee Kim (“Operation Avalanche,” “I’ll Follow You Down,” “The Conspiracy,” “Small Town Murder Songs”) for Resolute Films. Executive producers are Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures.

O’Brien is repped by WME, Principal LA, and attorney James Feldman. Monroe is repped by WME, Management 360 and attorney Fred Toczek. MacBride is repped by ICM, Industry and attorney Adam Kaller.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • First Look at 'The Education of

    First Look at 'The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,' With Dylan O’Brien, Maika Monroe (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,” which stars Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner,” “American Assassin,” “Deepwater Horizon”) and Maika Monroe (“It Follows,” “I’m Not Here,” “The Guest,” “The Bling Ring”). The cast for the pic, which is written and directed by Christopher MacBride (“The Conspiracy”), also includes [...]

  • Pluto Film Acquires Berlinale Generation Title

    Pluto Film Acquires Berlinale Generation Title 'By the Name of Tania' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based Pluto Film has acquired international sales rights to Mary Jimenez and Bénédicte Liénard’s “By the Name of Tania” ahead of its world premiere in the Generation section of the Berlin Film Festival. Set in the gold mine-gashed landscape of northern Peru, “By the Name of Tania” tells the true story of a young woman [...]

  • Ashton Sanders appears in Native Sonby

    Sundance Film Review: 'Native Son'

    Big (Ashton Sanders), the central character of Rashid Johnson’s “Native Son,” is a twitchy existential brooder in his early 20s who styles himself like a thrift-shop literary gangsta. Tall and glowering, with a rail-thin frame, he wears high-water pants and white socks, black nail polish and an array of death rings, tortoise-shell glasses that lend [...]

  • 'Photograph,' by 'Our Souls at Night'

    Sundance: 'Photograph,' From 'Our Souls at Night' Director Ritesh Batra, Sells Widely

    Sales agent The Match Factory has sealed a raft of deals in major territories for romantic drama “Photograph,” the new film from “Our Souls at Night” and “The Lunchbox” director Ritesh Batra, ahead of the movie’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Set in Mumbai, “Photograph” centers on a struggling street photographer who, under [...]

  • 'MEMORY: The Origins of Alien' Review:

    Sundance Film Review: 'MEMORY: The Origins of Alien'

    Is there a scene in the history of cinema as awesome in its terror, as primal in its horror, and as memorable a freak-out for the audience that first saw it as the shower scene from “Psycho”? “MEMORY: The Origins of Alien,” the latest anatomy-of-movie-love documentary written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, makes the [...]

  • Cinedigm - Bambu

    Cinedigm Buys 40 China Lion Movies for Bambu Streaming Launch

    Los Angeles-based content aggregator and distributor Cinedigm has signed a non-exclusive licensing deal to screen nearly four dozen movies from China Lion Film Distribution on Bambu, a content-streaming platform focused on Chinese-language content. Bambu is expected to launch by mid-year. The China Lion titles will be part of Bambu’s launch lineup, and will target North [...]

  • Give Me Liberty

    Sundance Film Review: 'Give Me Liberty'

    Vic, a charismatic 25-year-old Russian-American immigrant cut from the same cloth as a young Rocky Balboa, has a heart of gold and the cheekbones of a Bruce Weber model. In another movie, this affable young man (first-timer Chris Galust, who’s a natural) would almost certainly be the romantic lead, saddled with girl trouble or a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad