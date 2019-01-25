First Look at ‘The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,’ With Dylan O’Brien, Maika Monroe (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,” which stars Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner,” “American Assassin,” “Deepwater Horizon”) and Maika Monroe (“It Follows,” “I’m Not Here,” “The Guest,” “The Bling Ring”).

The cast for the pic, which is written and directed by Christopher MacBride (“The Conspiracy”), also includes Hannah Gross, Emory Cohen and Keir Gilchrist. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales; ICM Partners and Endeavour Content are handling North America.

The movie follows Fred (O’Brien), who is not a detective, a secret agent or a philosopher, but a normal guy approaching 30 and going through an existential crisis as he finds himself on the precipice of full-blown adulthood. Should Fred commit to his long-term girlfriend? Should he take a corporate job to pay the bills and let go of his dream of becoming an artist? Should he paint the walls of his new condo Sea Foam Blue or Burnt Umber?

After a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past. He slowly begins to unravel a long-hidden mystery about a missing girl, a drug called Mercury, and a terrifying creature that has now followed him into adulthood. As past, present and future begin to intersect and parallel each other, Fred explores all the possible lives he could lead. Which one will he choose?

The film is produced by Lee Kim (“Operation Avalanche,” “I’ll Follow You Down,” “The Conspiracy,” “Small Town Murder Songs”) for Resolute Films. Executive producers are Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures.

O’Brien is repped by WME, Principal LA, and attorney James Feldman. Monroe is repped by WME, Management 360 and attorney Fred Toczek. MacBride is repped by ICM, Industry and attorney Adam Kaller.