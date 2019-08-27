First Look at Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy in Amazon, Studiocanal’s ‘Louis Wain’

A first look image of Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in new film “Louis Wain,” which has started shooting, has been released by Studiocanal. Stacy Martin and Hayley Squires have also now joined the project, which is a co-production of Sunnymarch and Shoebox Films for Studiocanal, Film4 and Amazon Studios. The film is currently shooting on location and in-studio in and around London until mid-October.

The biopic stars Cumberbatch as the eponymous English artist who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century; a brilliant man inspired by both his love of the world and the love of his life, Emily (Foy). Wain was famous for his distinctive paintings of cats and was also an inspirational hero who defied obstacles throughout his life.

Martin, recently seen opposite Natalie Portman in “Vox Lux,” and “I, Daniel Blake” breakout Hayley Squires have joined the cast, alongside Sharon Rooney and Aimee Lou Wood, as Wain’s endearingly eccentric sisters. The cast also features Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Adeel Akhtar, Julian Barratt, and Asim Chaudhry.

First announced in July, “Louis Wain” is directed by Will Sharpe from a script Sharpe co-wrote with Simon Stephenson. Sharpe was BAFTA-nominated for best scripted comedy for 2016 sitcom “Flowers.” Guy Heeley, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, and Ed Clarke serve as producers.

The film is financed by Studiocanal, Film4 and Amazon Studios. Amazon will release the film in the U.S. Studiocanal is handling international sales and will release the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.