×

Finnish Director Miia Tervo Brings Out Fresh New Voice With ‘Aurora’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: LevelK

With “Aurora,” a female-centric romantic comedy with social undertones, Miia Tervo has emerged as one of Finland’s most promising and daring young directors.

While attending the Goteborg Film Festival, where “Aurora” is nominated for three awards, Tervo spoke to Variety about being one of Finland’s very few women directors and her desire to address young women’s substance abuse, a topic which has never been addressed in Finland.

Set in the snowy Finnish region of Lapland, “Aurora” tells the story of a commitment-phobic, heavy-drinking party girl who meets Darian, an Iranian refugee seeking asylum for him and his daughter. The two of them agree to help each other in unconventional but vital ways that will shape their respective futures.

Tervo said the idea for “Aurora” came up whhile she was at university and made a documentary on young women’s substance abuse. “I realized that alcoholism is always perceived as a disease that only affects older while males and mothers. Very few films talk about the alcoholism that young woman inherits,” said Tervo.

The director pointed out that Finland had a conservative society, in contrast with other Scandinavian countries like Sweden or Denmark which are highly progressive. “I’ve never seen in a Finnish film with a young and single woman in a leading role who is misbehaving and has flaws. There is a very conservative portrayal of women in Finnish films,” added Tervo.

Related

Tervo said she watched a flurry of romantic comedies and female-centric films, including “When Harry Meets Sally,” “It Happened One Night,” as well as “Bridesmaids” and “Trainwreck,” prior and during the writing of “Aurora.” She said “Toni Erdmann” was big inspiration for the unconventional and raw study of a modern woman.

“The main thing for me what to get the audience to feel empathy and tenderness towards Aurora, the main character, who is flawed and goofy but so authentic that people would find commonalities,” explained Tervo.

Although the film addresses social and political issues as it deals with a woman financially struggling in the Arctic ghetto, and a refugee seeking asylum, Tervo said she didn’t want to make a political statement through “Aurora.”

“The film isn’t about the whole political backdrop; it’s really about the encounter between these two characters who come from different worlds and are brought together by the forces of nature,” said Tervo.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Finnish Director Miia Tervo Brings Out

    Finnish Director Miia Tervo Brings Out Fresh New Voice With 'Aurora'

    With “Aurora,” a female-centric romantic comedy with social undertones, Miia Tervo has emerged as one of Finland’s most promising and daring young directors. While attending the Goteborg Film Festival, where “Aurora” is nominated for three awards, Tervo spoke to Variety about being one of Finland’s very few women directors and her desire to address young [...]

  • Mads Mikkelsen, a Nordic Honorary Dragon

    Mads Mikkelsen Tells His ‘Billy Elliot’ Story at Göteborg

    GOTEBORG —  The excitement was palpable on Thursday in the Stora Theatern, when Göteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg appeared on stage to present Danish actor right before the screening of the Academy Award-nominated “The Hunt,” which still drew astonished gasps from the crowd. Quickly advertising the actor’s latest film “Arctic” (“It’s all about [...]

  • Game Of Thrones The Crown

    2018 Film and TV Production Spend in the U.K. Hits £3.1 billion

    Spending on film and high-end TV production in the U.K. topped £3.1 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2018, the second highest number on record, but down on 2017’s record-breaking total of £3.3 billion. The BFI released 2018 figures, Friday, that shed light on the health of the U.K. business. Spending on high-end TV was up 4% [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss

    Elisabeth Moss, Susan Sarandon Set for Women’s Rights Movie ‘Call Jane’

    Elisabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon have signed on for “Call Jane,” which follows a 1960s underground abortion movement in the U.S. Sian Heder (“Tallulah”) will helm the picture. Moss will produce along with Robbie Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Dallas Buyers Club,” under her Unburdened Entertainment shingle. Moss will play Joy, a traditional housewife who falls [...]

  • Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

    Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

    The title card for Penny Lane’s phenomenal “Hail Satan?” waits a beat before adding the question mark. Are the members of the Satanic Temple for real? No … and yes. In the opening scenes, Lane follows its founders to a Halloween store to buy cheap robes they’ll wear to the Florida Capitol to rally in [...]

  • Göteborg: Ulaa Salim Discusses ‘Sons Of

    Göteborg: Ulaa Salim Discusses ‘Sons Of Denmark’

    Before heading to Göteborg to screen his thriller “Sons Of Denmark” in the Nordic competition, 32-year-old Danish director Ulaa Salim took time to talk to Variety about his provocative debut feature, which made a strong showing in Rotterdam’s Tiger competition. The film is set in 2025, and unfolds in a Denmark where an ultra-nationalist politician, [...]

  • Blythe Danner and John Lithgow appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Tomorrow Man'

    There’s a sly mood of imminent surprise to music-video director Noble Jones’ narrative feature debut “The Tomorrow Man.” John Lithgow and Blythe Danner play somewhat eccentric older small-town denizens drawn together, though each has a secret life that could be a deal-breaker. Once we suss what those secrets are, it becomes clear that this is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad