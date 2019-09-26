Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao to Star in Romance Drama ‘Long Weekend’

Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao have signed on to star in the independent romance drama “Long Weekend” from writer-director Steve Basilone.

The cast includes Damon Wayans, Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash. Wittrock plays a struggling writer, with Chao as an enigmatic woman who suddenly enters his life. Wayans Jr. and Wilson portray his best friends, while McLendon-Covey is his landlord, and Rash is his new boss. The film reunites Basilone, Wayans Jr. and Wilson who previously worked together on “Happy Endings.”

Fifty Seventh Street Productions, Park Pictures, Invisible Pictures, and Rebelle Media are producing the film. Deanna Barillar and Laura Lewis are overseeing for Rebelle Media along with Sam Bisbee and Theodora Dunlap for Park Pictures and Audrey Rosenberg for Invisible Pictures. Franklin Carson, Jackie Kelman, Bisbee and Lance Acord will serve as executive producers. CAA Media Finance and Rebelle Media will handle film sales for “Long Weekend,” which just wrapped principal photography.

Wittrock is a two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “American Horror Story” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” He can currently be seen as Mickey Deans, Judy Garland’s fifth and final husband, in “Judy” opposite Renee Zellweger. Other credits include “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Chao was the lead in the Facebook Watch series “Strangers” which ran for two seasons. She can next be seen in Rash’s “Downhill” with Will Farrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Covers” with Dakota Johnson, and the Netflix series “Living with Yourself” with Paul Rudd. She will also co-lead the HBO Max series “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick.

Basilone’s credits include “The Goldbergs,” “Community,” and “Happy Endings” as well as his podcast “Terribly Funny with Steve Basilone.”

Wittrock is represented by CAA, Weissenbach Management and Relevant. Chao is represented by CAA and B Company. Basilone is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.