×

Final Season of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Proves a Big Hit in France

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Orange is the New Black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cara Howe for Netflix

Now in final season 7, Netflix’s landmark prison drama “Orange Is The New Black” is almost as big a hit in France as it is in the U.S.

France is proving to be “Orange Is The New Black”‘s number one foreign (non-English speaking) market for the second consecutive year, on a capita basis, according to Parrot Analytics.

Parrot Analytics measures the demand from a blend of data points, including video-streaming consumption and social media. According to the institute’s data, the new season of “Orange Is The New Black” got 14.44 demand expressions per capita in France on its release date on July 26, behind only the UK’s 14.72 and the US’s 17.82. France therefore pulled in 81% of the demand of the show’s home market, a 30% increase compared with season 6 last year.

Ahead of its launch, the popular series was already trending highly in France where it turned out to be the 6th most in-demand series in the country, behind “Stranger Things,” “La Casa de Papel,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lucifer” and “Black Mirror,” according to Parrot Analytics. French demand for “Orange Is the New Black” was up 26% percent in the lead up to the new season compared to the previous one.

Related

“‘Orange Is the New Black’ continues to perform well in France. In the lead-up to this latest season release we are seeing the growth of audience demand in France for this Netflix Original outstrip even that observed in the United States,” said Samuel Stadler, VP of Marketing at Parrot Analytics.

“Audience demand in the lead up to the last season has only grown 17% compared to this latest season in the United States – and yet in France we observe a 26% increase in demand for the same time period,” said Stadler.

This final season of “Orange Is the New Black” has been applauded by fans and critics alike. Variety praised the series for “changing the game by testing the limits of what streaming television could do” and said that “since it first debuted, it’s become such a fixture that saying goodbye to the women of Litchfield Penitentiary for good feels downright surreal.”

Turning the spotlight on women in prison, the series was seen as “real gamble” for Netflix in its early days, said Cindy Holland, the vice president for original content at Netflix, during a keynote at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem in March.

“It wasn’t designed to work around the world, but it absolutely did….Everyone expected ‘House of Cards’ to be good, but ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ no one saw it coming,” said Holland.

More Film

  • Orange is the New Black

    Final Season of 'Orange Is the New Black' Proves a Big Hit in France

    Now in final season 7, Netflix’s landmark prison drama “Orange Is The New Black” is almost as big a hit in France as it is in the U.S. France is proving to be “Orange Is The New Black”‘s number one foreign (non-English speaking) market for the second consecutive year, on a capita basis, according to [...]

  • Animation Studio Fire

    Kyoto Animation Arson Suspect Submitted Novel to Studio Contest

    A lawyer for Kyoto Animation has confirmed that someone with the same first and last name as arson suspect Shinji Aoba submitted a work to the company’s novel contest. Aoba’s reported motivation for the July 18 arson attack on the company’s three-story No. 1 studio was that Kyoto Animation, familiarly known as KyoAni, had stolen [...]

  • 'Jay Myself' Review: The Great Shutterbug

    Film Review: 'Jay Myself'

    One of my favorite moments in movies comes midway through “My Dinner with Andre,” when Wallace Shawn explains to his dinner-and-conversation companion, Andre Gregory, why it would be foolish to try and scale Mount Everest as a way of experiencing life anew. If you could truly see everything that’s going on around you, says Shawn, [...]

  • For Locarno StepIN story

    Locarno's StepIn: Rita Dagher, Bob Berney, Maren Olson to Ask 'What Are We Afraid Of?'

    The Locarno Film Festival has recruited prominent French indie producer Rita Dagher along with Amazon Studios’ former head of distribution Bob Berney, and CAA agent Maren Olson as keynote speakers for its annual StepIn think tank, which will thrash out some of the most pressing issues preoccupying the independent film community. “What Are We Afraid [...]

  • Berlin Silver Bear Winner Angela Schanelec

    Berlin Silver Bear Winner Angela Schanelec Preps Latest Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlinale Silver Bear winner Angela Schanelec is prepping her latest feature film, the follow-up to “I Was At Home, But…,” which earned her best director honors at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. The new project, “Music,” will be pitched next month at the Locarno Film Festival. “Music” is a modern-day retelling of the Oedipus myth, [...]

  • A still from Miles Davis: Birth

    Film News Roundup: 'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Set for Release by Abramorama

    In today’s film news roundup, “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” finds a home, the Saturn Awards land a producer and LA Skins Fest selects five fellows. ACQUISITION Abramorama has bought North American theatrical rights to Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” and plans releases in August and September. “The story of [...]

  • Robert Evans

    Paramount Ends 45-Year Producer Deal With Hollywood Legend Robert Evans

    Paramount Pictures has ended a creative relationship with one of the iconic executives who put the studio on the map. Robert Evans served as the president of production at the Hollywood-based company, now owned by Viacom, in the late ’60s and early ’70s and transitioned to a production deal in 1974. That deal has been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad