FilmSharks Scores Intl. Sales-Remake Rights for Fernando Spiner’s ‘Immortal’

CREDIT: Fernando Marticorena

Guido Rud’s Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks International has acquired global sales and remake rights to renowned Latin American genre director Fernando Spiner’s latest feature “Immortal,” which participated in this year’s Blood Window Showcase at the Cannes Film Market.

Included in the deal, FilmSharks also picked up Spiner’s sci-fi catalog which includes “Sleepwalker” and “Adiós querida luna.”

“Immortal,” currently in post-production, screened first-look footage in Cannes, garnering extensive international attention. Produced by Spiner’s Boya Films, it’s scheduled for a second quarter 2020 release.

In the film, Ana returns to Buenos Aires to claim her inheritance. While looking through her father’s things, she meets his close friend Dr. Benedetti. A scientist, Benedetti has discovered a doorway to another dimension which allows Ana to reconvene with the dead.

Ana predicts a scam, but the proposition quickly shifts to opportunity for the woman to change her life entirely.

“Fernando is a director that all Ibero-American audiences admire, and became a sci-fi legend in the late ‘90s,” raved Rud. “Now he is back in the genre, and after we saw footage (of “Immortal”) at Blood Window and read the script, we had to bid high against other international players. We knew we couldn’t lose this masterpiece. It will fly everywhere when completed.”

Seen as a pioneer of Latin American science fiction, Spiner’s first film in the genre, “Sleepwalker,” premiered at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival in 1998 before selling to most of the world. In 2010 his Gaucho-Western “Six Shooters” was nominated for three Argentine Academy Awards, and was the country’s submission for Oscar consideration. He also served as artistic director at Argentina’s Mar del Plata Festival over 2013-14.

“I conceived this story impelled by the commotion that the death of my father caused in me,” Spiner explained.

He added: “The emotion pulsating throughout the film is the trauma caused by the loss of someone dearly beloved. That feeling grows even more when there are unsettled matters, or if it wasn’t possible to say goodbye the way you’d have wished.”

The film’s cast is lead by Argentine Academy Award-nominated actress Belén Blanco (“El punter”) and twice-nominated actor Daniel Fanego (“Everybody Has a Plan”).

CREDIT: Fernando Marticorena

  • FilmSharks Scores Global Sales, Remake Rights

