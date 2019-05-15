FilmSharks Re-Ups With Atresmedia Cine for ‘Off Course to China’ (EXCLUSIVE)

FilmSharks Intl. has renewed its close film-by-film working relationship with Atresmedia Cine, one of Spain’s biggest movie producers, acquiring international rights to its latest comedy “Off Course … to China,” a Warner Bros. release in Spain.

The deal was negotiated by FilmSharks’ founder Guido Rud and Atresmedia Cine CEO Mercedes Gamero and executive producer María Contreras.

“Off Course … to China” takes the often hapless young Spanish emigrants of 2015’s “Off Course,” and transfers them from Germany to Hong Kong. They’re still fish out of water.

Released in Spain in February, “Off Course … to China,” directed by Paco Caballero, has grossed $3.3 million at box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Spanish film of 2019.

In first deals on the title, Wiesner Distribution has acquired rights to Central America and is planning a theatrical release, Rud said. AV Jet has closed Taiwan. Deals in the U.S. , China, Latin America, among other territories, are in discussions, he said.

Of other Atresmedia Cine comedies, again distributed in Spain by Warner Bros., FilmSharks has now sold “Lord, Give Me Patience” and “Villaviciosa al lado” for U.S. release to Starz and Pantelion’s VOD service Pantaya. The duo and Santiago Segura’s “Empowered,” which was released by A Contracorriente Films in Spain, were also licensed to Mexico’s MVS, which has acquired all Latin American pay TV/VOD rights.

“Lord Give Me Patience” is a comedy, in which a dyed in the wool Spanish pater familias is forced to holiday with his liberal offspring, “Villaviciosa al lado” a dysfunctional small town farce. Both released by Warner Bros, “Lord” earned $7.9 million in Spain ranking No. 5 among Spanish releases in 2017; “Villaviciosa” grossed $10.7 million a year earlier.