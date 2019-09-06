Filmax Acquires ‘The Crack: Inception’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to José Luis Garci’s “The Crack: Inception,” the third part of a film noir trilogy whose first two installments represent for many the Spanish director’s finest achievement.

Introducing the new film to buyers at Toronto, Filmax will also distribute it in Spain, opening the crime thriller on Oct. 11.

Released in 1980 and 1983, before and after Garci’s Academy Award winning “Begin the Beguine” (aka “To Begin Again”), “The Crack” and “The Crack: II” featured Garci’s most famous character, the glum-faced gumshoe Germán Areta, played memorably by Alfredo Landa.

Probing corruption in high places – in “The Crack,” he traces to the death of a client’s daughter to a jet-setting industrialist well in with the Spanish establishment – Areta drives hard into the heart of Garci’s central preoccupation – the capacity for change. personal or or of Spain, in a country where the past weighs heavily on the present.

A love letter to classic Hollywood, as so much of his cinema, Garci’s “The Crack: Inception” is an origins story, a prequel with a younger Areta, now played by Carlos Santos (“Smokes and Mirrors”). The movie follows Areta in a 1975 Madrid investigating the apparent suicide of a well-connected tailor. “Despite his instinct telling him that people only kill for love or money, he will soon discover that there are many more motives and that more than one person wanted the tailor out of the way,” the plot runs. As in “The Crack II,” the investigation turns personal.

After almost 40 years, Garci looked to resuscitate Areta’s universe “by staying faithful to my film-making style, focusing on the characters, their dialogues, their behavior and their meanderings through this chaos we call life.” he said.

“It truly is an honor to have the chance to work with one of the great masters of Spanish cinema,” said Ivan Díaz, Filmax head of international.

After “Begin the Beguine,” three more of Garci’s films were nominated for the Best Foreign-Language Film Academy Award: “Double Feature” (1984); “Course Completed” (1987; and “The Grandfather” (1998).