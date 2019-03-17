×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: Super-Producer Beijing Culture Puts New Emphasis on Sales

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Beijing Culture

It’s been a good year for Beijing Culture, one of the lead production companies behind some the biggest films of the year in China.

The company began as a tourism-management entity overseeing popular historic sites of interest in Beijing, and only established its film division in 2016. Yet in the space of three years, it has been a driving force behind China’s two top-grossing films of all time – “Wolf Warrior 2,” which took in $847 million, and “The Wandering Earth,” which grossed $686 million and is still in theaters – as well as mega-hit “Dying to Survive” ($462 million at the B.O.) and “A Cool Fish,” the 10th highest-grossing locally produced film last year with a $119 million gross.

Last year, Beijing Culture made a net profit of $48.7 million, up 6% year-on-year, thanks to a rise in the profitability of its film business compared to previous years, according to Chinese media reports.

The company comes to FilMart in Hong Kong with a roster of three new projects it is investing in and producing.

The first, “Dancing Elephant,” is completed and follows a lithe young dancer who falls into a coma after a car accident, only to wake up 15 years later and find that she has amnesia and now weighs 200 pounds. She reconnects with her childhood dance troupe, and they enter a competition with the help of a quirky coach. Directed by Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Hsien (“Jump Ashin!”, “Never Said Goodbye”) and starring Lun Ai (“Hello, Mrs. Money,” “Never Say Die”) and Jin Chunhua, the film is ready to deliver. Producers expect a second- or third-quarter release date this year.

Related

“S.W.A.T.” is an action film currently in post-production about two rival anti-narcotics squads that must work together to capture a drug dealer on a special international case. It is directed by director-screenwriter Ding Sheng, who has directed three movies starring Jackie Chan (2010’s “Little Big Soldier,” “Police Story 2013,” 2016’s “Railroad Tigers”), and is led by actors Ling Xiaosu and Jia Nailiang. The film was delivered in the third quarter of last year, but does not yet have a release date.

A third project is a thriller tentatively titled “The Convicted” in English and is currently in post-production, aiming for a second-quarter delivery and release date in either the second or third quarter this year. It is directed by Wang Yu, a cinematographer who worked closely with some of China’s top directors, including Lou Ye and Jia Zhangke. In it, Wang Qianyuan (“Saving Mr. Wu,” “Brotherhood of Blades”) plays a policeman who works with a mother of a girl kidnapped and murdered a decade ago to crack a similar new case before the same happens to someone else. Song Jia (“The Final Master,” “Falling Flowers”) plays the mother.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • FilMart: China's HGC Unveils Slate of

    FilMart: China's HGC Unveils Slate of Six Animation Titles

    China’s HGC Entertainment Group is bringing five completed Chinese animated titles and one still in development to FilMart this year for international sales. Its slate is one shy of what it was at Berlin, after the backers of adventure film “Loli Pop in Fantasy,” previously represented by the firm, decided to part ways with the [...]

  • HKIFF: Renny Harlin Talks Festival Opener

    HKIFF: Renny Harlin Talks Festival Opener 'Bodies at Rest'

    After a successful career in Hollywood making action films including “Die Hard 2” and “Cliffhanger,” director Renny Harlin has called Beijing his home for the past few years. His third Chinese-language movie, “Bodies at Rest,” is set as the opener of the Hong Kong Intl. Film Festival on Monday. Harlin says he has learned plenty. [...]

  • FilMart: China's Times Vision Steps Into

    FilMart: Arthouse Distributor Times Vision Steps Into Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    This year’s FilMart marks the international sales debut of Beijing-based distributor Times Vision, which brings to Hong Kong a slate led by crime thriller “Savage” and animated feature “Nezha.” The company will be presenting nine live action films, including one documentary, and seven animated titles. Times Vision is led by CEO Nathan Hao, who co-founded [...]

  • Midnight Blur brings brace of projects

    Filmart: Midnight Blur Films Ups Its Pic Production Game

    Hangzhou-based Chinese production company Midnight Blur Films is poised to make a splash as it attends Filmart for the first time this year, with three titles selected for HAF and three others screening in the market, two of which will compete in the HKIFF. Under the name Parallax Films, it also is involved in international [...]

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    FilMart: Artop Pitches Thai-Chinese Connections, In-House Produced Series

    Bangkok- and Beijing-based Artop Media arrives at FilMart pitching rights to two successful TV series: “Fleet of Time” and “In Time With You.” Both are part of the company’s recent drive into in-house production. The company was founded by Zhang Dong, who studied law and Thai at Peking University and took his first tentative steps [...]

  • Endeavor Content

    FilMart: Endeavor Content Hires Chia Chou, Boards ‘Guilt by Design’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endeavor Content has boarded its first predominantly China-sourced film title, “Guilt by Design.” The company has also appointed Chia Chou as its first China-based sales executive. Both will make their debut at FilMart in Hong Kong this week. “Guilt,” an action drama, comes from co-financiers and co-producers Grand Canal Pictures, Perfect Village Entertainment and Mei [...]

  • FilMart: Super-Producer Beijing Culture Puts New

    FilMart: Super-Producer Beijing Culture Puts New Emphasis on Sales

    It’s been a good year for Beijing Culture, one of the lead production companies behind some the biggest films of the year in China. The company began as a tourism-management entity overseeing popular historic sites of interest in Beijing, and only established its film division in 2016. Yet in the space of three years, it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad