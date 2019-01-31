×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title ‘Far From Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Film Republic has signed international rights to “Far From Us,” Verena Kuri and Laura Bierbrauer’s latest film, which will world-premiere in the Forum sidebar at the Berlin Film Festival. Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic will start the sales effort at the EFM.

The film follows Ramira, played by Marcia Majcher, as she returns to her home in the Misiones jungle, which is on Argentina’s border with Brazil. She departed after the birth of her son and has to rebuild a bond with the child she left behind, as well as her mother and the community with its hybrid languages and local customs. Her family question Ramira’s abandonment of her child and fight with her over her dead father’s inheritance.

The film is co-produced by Lukas V. Rinner’s Nabis Filmgroup, whose previous productions include Rinner’s “Parabellum” and its follow-up, “A Decent Woman,” as well as Argentine writer-director-producer Kuri’s first feature, “One Sister,” which examined the impact a woman’s disappearance has upon her family. It was selected for the Biennale College program that supports emerging filmmakers.

“Far From Us” is Bierbrauer’s directorial debut. “A feeling that extends itself in ‘Far From Us’ is best described by a word in German that has a double meaning: ‘Heimsuchen,’” the directors said in a joint statement about their film. “This means to ‘look for one’s home’ and ‘the home that haunts you’ at the same time. The characters of our film are guided by this double meaning and are motivated by the need to find their home in the present, even though a distant past clashes with finding their place of belonging.”

Take an exclusive first look at the trailer for “Far From Us.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title

    Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title ‘Far From Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film Republic has signed international rights to “Far From Us,” Verena Kuri and Laura Bierbrauer’s latest film, which will world-premiere in the Forum sidebar at the Berlin Film Festival. Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic will start the sales effort at the EFM. The film follows Ramira, played by Marcia Majcher, as she returns to her home [...]

  • Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Comedy ‘Swinging

    Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Comedy ‘Swinging Safari’ Picked Up for U.S.

    WestEnd Films has closed North American and European deals on “Swinging Safari,” Stephan Elliott’s Australian comedy. Blue Fox has taken U.S. and Canada rights and will release the film theatrically early this summer. Elliott (“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”) wrote and directed the film, which is set in mid-1970s Australia and stars [...]

  • sundance diversity

    How Sundance Became a More Inclusive and Diverse Film Festival

    In the lead up to this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Mindy Kaling noted that “Late Night,” the story of an aspiring writer who endures a “Devil Wears Prada”-like initiation into the world of comedy, is a familiar story about breaking into the entertainment business. But, the Indian-American Kaling noted, her version has one key difference. [...]

  • criterion channel

    Criterion Collection's Classic Movie Streaming Service Sets April Launch Date

    Movie buffs left out in the cold by FilmStruck’s demise will soon get a new streaming service stocked with over 1,000 classic and contemporary art-house films this spring: The Criterion Collection announced that the Criterion Channel will launch April 8 in the U.S. and Canada. The Criterion Channel will be regularly priced at $10.99 per [...]

  • TF1 Studio Scores Sales on Mohamed

    TF1 Studio Scores Sales on Mohamed Hamidi's 'New Biz in the Hood' (EXCLUSIVE)

    TF1 Studio has scored a raft of sales on Mohamed Hamidi’s comedy “New Biz in the Hood,” which just won the Audience Award at the Alpe d’Huez International Comedy Film Festival. “New Biz in the Hood” marks Hamidi’s follow-up to “One Man and His Cow,” which grossed more than $10 million and was nominated for [...]

  • 'Miss Bala' Review: Gina Rodriguez

    Film Review: Gina Rodriguez in 'Miss Bala'

    Of course a movie like “Miss Bala” would have caught Hollywood’s attention. Launched at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011, it took a completely unconventional approach to the tense, high-impact story of a Mexican beauty-pageant contestant who witnesses a terrifying public shooting, goes to the (dirty) cops to report it, and promptly gets handed over [...]

  • Blockchain Content Platform 'Breaker' Launches Beta

    Blockchain Distributor Breaker Launches With Titles From FilmRise, Oscilloscope, Vertical (EXCLUSIVE)

    Breaker, the blockchain content distributor formerly known as SingularDTV, launched its beta version Thursday with a slew of projects, such as FilmRise’s feature “Manifesto” starring Cate Blanchett. The platform seeks to empower artists and owners through the peer-to-peer distribution network. It was founded in 2016 by author and music producer Zach LeBeau, movie producer Kim Jackson, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad