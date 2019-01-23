Film Constellation Adds ‘Show Me the Picture’ to Berlin Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales and financing house Film Constellation has added Alfred George Bailey’s feature documentary “Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall” to its Berlin market slate. The film will screen to buyers at the European Film Market ahead of its SXSW Film Festival premiere. Submarine Entertainment is handling distribution in North America.

The film charts the life of American photographer James Joseph Marshall, whose work documented jazz and rock culture in the ’60s and ’70s. Despite battling inner demons, Marshall established himself as a trusted and talented lenser, capturing the leading musicians of the era, including Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.

“Jim Marshall was a maverick with a camera, who captured the raw intimacy of creative geniuses,” said Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff. “His unlimited access to musicians allowed him to create some of the most iconic images in music history.”

Film Constellation boarded the project at an early production stage in Berlin last year, packaging the project with Sampsonic Media, who is the lead financier on the film.

The pic is produced by Tatiana Kennedy; Nicolas D. Sampson, Arno Hazebroek, Christos Michaels, Amelia Davis, Richard Mansell, Adam Block and Larry Levy serve as executive producers.

The film world premieres at SXSW in March in the 24 Beats per Second section, which showcases the sounds, culture and influence of musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.

Film Constellation will also be bringing to the EFM Sundance premiere titles “Premature” by Rashaad Ernesto Green and “The Sound of Silence” by Michael Tyburski, starring Peter Sarsgaard. Also on their slate is the New Zealand-set gang drama “Savage” and “Tell It to the Bees,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival as a Special Presentation.