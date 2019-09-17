×
5th Annual Nordic International Film Festival Moves to Roxy Cinema, Unveils Official Selection

Linnea-Larsdotter-and-Johan-Matton-Founders-4
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordic International Film Festival

This year’s Nordic International Film Festival is changing locations.

With dates set for Oct. 16-20, the fifth annual event will move to the Roxy Cinema at The Roxy Hotel in New York. Panels and parties will take place at the Park Avenue outpost of the Stockholm museum Fotografiska.

Started by two Swedish born filmmakers based in New York, Linnea Larsdotter and Johan Matton, the festival boasts its status as the “biggest film festival outside Europe.” The silent theme for this year’s progressive official program is climate change.

NIFF will present one world premiere, six international premieres, two North American premieres, one U.S. premiere and 11 New York premieres among its multiple programs. 79 percent of the films to be shown this year also include at least one woman in power. Additionally, the festival promises a focus on up-and-coming talent to screen in its Aurora Borealis category — part of its collaboration with Film i Väst starting this year.

Two special awards will be given at this year’s program: the Nordic Film Grand Prize, which offers a one week inspirational trip to the Faroe Islands and the International Film Grand Prize, which holds a one week inspirational trip to Finland.

This year’s opening film “X&Y,” from Swedish director and visual artist Anna Odell, challenges the traditional gender roles men and women abide by today through a social experiment in which she charges a group of Scandinavian actors to act as alter egos of herself and Swedish actor Mikael Persbrandt.

Programs, parties, schedule and additional films will be announced at a later date.

View the official selection below:

Nordic Narrative Features

“X&Y”
Director: Anna Odell
Premiere: East Coast Premiere
Country: Sweden/Denmark

“Moonfire”
Director: Kasper Juhl
Premiere: International Premiere
Country: Denmark

“Shut Up Haters”
Director: Jon Blåhed
Premiere: International Premiere
Country: Finland/Sweden

“A White White Day”
Director: Hlynur Pálmason
Premiere: New York City Premiere
Country: Iceland

International Narrative Features

“Buck Run”
Director: Nick Frangione
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: USA

Documentary Features

“Mating”
Director: Lina Maria Mannheimer
Premiere: North American Premiere
Country: Sweden

Documentary Shorts

“Night Cleaners”
Director: Hanna Nordenswan
Premiere: North American Premiere
Country: USA/Finland

“Iceberg Nations”
Director: Fernando Martín Borlán
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Spain/Greenland

“Amphi”
Director: Mathias Broe
Premiere: International Premiere
Country: Denmark

“Blame Yourselves if No Ones Comes”
Director: Gustav Egerstedt
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Sweden

Nordic Narrative Shorts

“No Ill Will”
Director: Andrias Høgenni
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Faroe Islands

“Under Control”
Director: Jenny L. Wallin
Premiere: International Premiere
Country: Sweden

“Sometimes We Swim”
Director: Samppa Batal
Premiere: East Coast Premiere
Country: Finland

“To Share a Flame”
Director: Kathleen Johnsen
Premiere: International Premiere
Country: Norway

“When It Strikes”
Director: Rikke Louise Schjødt
Premiere: World Premiere
Country: Denmark

“Poor Things”
Director: Joachim Morre
Premiere: US Premiere
Country: Denmark

“The Barber”
Director: Melanie Aronson
Premiere: International Premiere
Country: Sweden

“Dark Chamber”
Director: Ottó Bánovits
Premiere: East Coast Premiere
Country: Sweden

“The Artist Has a Baby”
Director: Sanna Lenken (NIFF Alumni)
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Sweden

“F— You”
Director: Anette Sidor
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Sweden

International Narrative Shorts

“Lockdown”
Director: Celine Held & Logan George (NIFF Alumni)
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: USA

“Dream / Life”
Director: David Aufdembrinke as DAVI.IN
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Germany

“A Year”
Director: Jisun Jamie Lee
Premiere: New York Premiere
Country: Nepal/USA

