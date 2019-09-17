5th Annual Nordic International Film Festival Moves to Roxy Cinema, Unveils Official Selection

This year’s Nordic International Film Festival is changing locations.

With dates set for Oct. 16-20, the fifth annual event will move to the Roxy Cinema at The Roxy Hotel in New York. Panels and parties will take place at the Park Avenue outpost of the Stockholm museum Fotografiska.

Started by two Swedish born filmmakers based in New York, Linnea Larsdotter and Johan Matton, the festival boasts its status as the “biggest film festival outside Europe.” The silent theme for this year’s progressive official program is climate change.

NIFF will present one world premiere, six international premieres, two North American premieres, one U.S. premiere and 11 New York premieres among its multiple programs. 79 percent of the films to be shown this year also include at least one woman in power. Additionally, the festival promises a focus on up-and-coming talent to screen in its Aurora Borealis category — part of its collaboration with Film i Väst starting this year.

Two special awards will be given at this year’s program: the Nordic Film Grand Prize, which offers a one week inspirational trip to the Faroe Islands and the International Film Grand Prize, which holds a one week inspirational trip to Finland.

This year’s opening film “X&Y,” from Swedish director and visual artist Anna Odell, challenges the traditional gender roles men and women abide by today through a social experiment in which she charges a group of Scandinavian actors to act as alter egos of herself and Swedish actor Mikael Persbrandt.

Programs, parties, schedule and additional films will be announced at a later date.

View the official selection below:

Nordic Narrative Features

“X&Y”

Director: Anna Odell

Premiere: East Coast Premiere

Country: Sweden/Denmark

“Moonfire”

Director: Kasper Juhl

Premiere: International Premiere

Country: Denmark

“Shut Up Haters”

Director: Jon Blåhed

Premiere: International Premiere

Country: Finland/Sweden

“A White White Day”

Director: Hlynur Pálmason

Premiere: New York City Premiere

Country: Iceland

International Narrative Features

“Buck Run”

Director: Nick Frangione

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: USA

Documentary Features

“Mating”

Director: Lina Maria Mannheimer

Premiere: North American Premiere

Country: Sweden

Documentary Shorts

“Night Cleaners”

Director: Hanna Nordenswan

Premiere: North American Premiere

Country: USA/Finland

“Iceberg Nations”

Director: Fernando Martín Borlán

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Spain/Greenland

“Amphi”

Director: Mathias Broe

Premiere: International Premiere

Country: Denmark

“Blame Yourselves if No Ones Comes”

Director: Gustav Egerstedt

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Sweden

Nordic Narrative Shorts

“No Ill Will”

Director: Andrias Høgenni

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Faroe Islands

“Under Control”

Director: Jenny L. Wallin

Premiere: International Premiere

Country: Sweden

“Sometimes We Swim”

Director: Samppa Batal

Premiere: East Coast Premiere

Country: Finland

“To Share a Flame”

Director: Kathleen Johnsen

Premiere: International Premiere

Country: Norway

“When It Strikes”

Director: Rikke Louise Schjødt

Premiere: World Premiere

Country: Denmark

“Poor Things”

Director: Joachim Morre

Premiere: US Premiere

Country: Denmark

“The Barber”

Director: Melanie Aronson

Premiere: International Premiere

Country: Sweden

“Dark Chamber”

Director: Ottó Bánovits

Premiere: East Coast Premiere

Country: Sweden

“The Artist Has a Baby”

Director: Sanna Lenken (NIFF Alumni)

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Sweden

“F— You”

Director: Anette Sidor

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Sweden

International Narrative Shorts

“Lockdown”

Director: Celine Held & Logan George (NIFF Alumni)

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: USA

“Dream / Life”

Director: David Aufdembrinke as DAVI.IN

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Germany

“A Year”

Director: Jisun Jamie Lee

Premiere: New York Premiere

Country: Nepal/USA