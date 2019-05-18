‘When Money Moves In, Women Are Pushed Out,’ Says USC’s Stacy Smith in Cannes

At a Variety-Kering Women in Motion talk Saturday about women’s progress in the film industry, USC Annenberg professor Stacy L. Smith said 2018 was a strong year for gender parity in films, with 40% of movies led or co-led by females. But at the Majestic Hotel talk moderated by Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, Smith said that the bad news is that only seven of the 46 women working across the 1,200 most popular films in the last 12 years were directed by female minorities. Yet, 2018 was also a banner year for black directors, as 16% of them worked across the 100 highest-grossing films.

The panel also included Michael Barker, co-president of Sony Pictures Classics; film critic Jacqueline Coley; Kirstin Benson, VP of global entertainment at Getty Images; and producer Anita Gou (“The Farewell”).

Smith gave figures based on a research compiled on gender, race and age of directors across 1,200 top films from 2007 to 2018. She said that in the major studios, only 25% of leadership roles are held by women.

“The gains in real life will die out if film studios do not tell the same story,” said Smith.

Eller noted that Sony Pictures Classics have hired more women than any other studios — a fact which even Barker said he had not realized.

“At any given moment, you go for the projects or films that you think are the best, the finest and for which you can find an audience. These are the projects we chose,” said Barker. The film industry veteran said things are changing, with female directors taking on bigger projects. He cited Chloe Zhao, the helmer of “the Rider,” who Marvel hired for “The Eternals.”

But overall, bigger-budgeted films are being helmed by men, said the panelists. “When money moves in, women are pushed out. Women aren’t projected into leadership roles, and when they are, they are punished more harshly,” said Smith.

Gou stressed the importance of having more women in leadership roles to provoke a trickle-down effect. “Directors are in hiring positions: they assemble their crew. In both our pictures, we had female DPs. So you see that effect when you put women or people of color in those positions,” said Gou.

Benson said gender parity is also needed among photographers because the “female gaze is a real thing.” She noted that only two of the 250 photographers on the red carpet are women — and both are Getty staff.

Coley, meanwhile, said that increasing access for minority critics to movies that play at high-profile festivals is one of the key factors that could lead to greater inclusion. “Diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance,” said Coley. “Cannes is a cost-prohibitive festival for many; (some critics) can’t make it here,” said Coley, who suggested that film companies could allow reviewers to watch some anticipated films the same night they play at a festival in a different setting.

The panel also discussed the need to enforce quotas to create a 50-50 parity.

“The idea of a quota is a temporary solution. I think it’s a necessity because of the long history of things not changing,” said Gou.