Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley to Star in ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley have signed on to star in and exec produce “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” Augustine Frizzell’s love story set between London and the Riviera.

Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, and Ncuti Gatwa will co-star. Shooting begins in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 14, before the production moves to the U.K.

Blueprint Pictures, the Film Farm, and Studiocanal are producing. The movie is based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes, which has sold three million copies worldwide and been translated into over 30 languages.

The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young female journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers’ identities and finding out how their love story ends.

Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing alongside Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm. Jones and Woodley are both executive producing. Studiocanal is fully financing and distributing in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It is selling the film worldwide.