×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley to Star in ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Felicity Jones (L) and Shailene Woodley attend Warner Bros. and InStyle's 13th annual Golden Globe Awards after party at the Beverly Hilton.InStyle 2012 Golden Globe Party, Los Angeles
CREDIT: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/S

Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley have signed on to star in and exec produce “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” Augustine Frizzell’s love story set between London and the Riviera.

Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, and Ncuti Gatwa will co-star. Shooting begins in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 14, before the production moves to the U.K.

Blueprint Pictures, the Film Farm, and Studiocanal are producing. The movie is based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes, which has sold three million copies worldwide and been translated into over 30 languages.

The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young female journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers’ identities and finding out how their love story ends.

Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing alongside Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm. Jones and Woodley are both executive producing.  Studiocanal is fully financing and distributing in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It is selling the film worldwide.

More Film

  • Pierre Morel

    'Taken' Director Pierre Morel to Helm Action-Thriller 'The Blacksmith'

    “Taken” director Pierre Morel has signed to helm “The Blacksmith,” an action thriller that will be financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. The deal was announced Thursday as part of AGC’s slate at the American Film Market, which opens Nov. 6 in Santa Monica, Ca. UTA, who will co-represent US distribution rights with AGC. “The Blacksmith” [...]

  • Felicity Jones (L) and Shailene Woodley

    Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley to Star in ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

    Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley have signed on to star in and exec produce “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” Augustine Frizzell’s love story set between London and the Riviera. Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, and Ncuti Gatwa will co-star. Shooting begins in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 14, before the production moves to the [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Care Bears

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia Create Care Bears for International Day of the Girl

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia and Sophia Bush are among the celebs who have designed vinyl Care Bears in honor of International Day of the Girl. The one-of-a-kind collectibles are now up for auction on ebay with proceeds benefiting humanitarian organization CARE. “This International Day of the Girl, I’m proud to team up with CARE and Care [...]

  • Kim Kardashian West

    Robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris Inspires Film by Joann Sfar

    Joann Sfar, the French comic book artist and filmmaker, recently wrapped “Fashion Week,” a graphic novel inspired by the headline-making robbery of Kim Kardashian West in her Paris hotel room in 2016. Sfar is also developing a French film loosely based on the incident. Sfar is co-writing the script with Marion Festraëts (“Chefs”) and will [...]

  • Content Partners Toasts 15 Years of

    Content Partners Toasts 15 Years of Innovative Dealmaking Amid Industry Shifts

    Content Partners, the investment firm that forged a new financial option for Hollywood profit participants, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, just as the industry is seems poised to head into a period of retrenchment on the kind of deals that built the company. Headed by former William Morris Agency CFO Steve Kram and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad