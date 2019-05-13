×
Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty to College Admissions Fraud

Felicity Huffman
CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Actress Felicity Huffman entered a guilty plea in federal court in Boston on Monday, accepting responsibility for paying a $15,000 bribe to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen recommended a four-month prison sentence, a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release, according to CNN.

Huffman and a dozen other parents agreed to plead guilty last month, as part of massive federal investigation into widespread cheating in elite college admissions. Prosecutors are expected to ask for Huffman to serve at least four months in prison. Her lawyers are expected to argue that she should not face any time behind bars.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement in April.

Huffman paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer in order to have her daughter take the exam at the West Hollywood Test Center, which Singer controlled. Singer has admitted that he paid “proctors” to correct wrong answers on students’ tests or take the exam in their place. Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, is also said to have agreed to the arrangement, though he was not charged in the case. The couple also considered using Singer’s services for their younger daughter as well, but ultimately opted not to, according to a criminal complaint.

Actress Lori Loughlin is also accused of hiring Singer, though the charges against her are more serious. According to an indictment, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid Singer $500,000 to establish false athletic profiles for their two daughters. The girls were admitted to USC as members of the crew team, though they did not participate in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the parents who did not plead guilty initially, and now face an indictment for money laundering in addition to the original fraud charge.

