×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Fede Alvarez Developing White House Horror Movie With Legendary

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fede Alvarez
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Don’t Breathe” director-producer Fede Alvarez is teaming with Legendary Pictures for an untitled White House horror movie.

The project, described as “The Shining” set in the White House, will be directed by Alvarez from a script by Joe Epstein and produced by Alvarez’s Bad Hombre Films. Legendary announced the horror movie Tuesday as part of closing an overall deal with Alvarez and his writing partner Rodolfo Sayagues to create, develop and produce feature films through their Bad Hombre Films.

Shintaro Shimosawa, whose previous credits include “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Grudge,” is joining Bad Hombre as head of production. As part of the new deal with Legendary, Bad Hombre will also produce a reboot of the 1974 horror movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” to be written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

“We are looking forward to sparking a new and meaningful relationship with a powerhouse like Legendary. The imprint and wisdom they have is second to none, and we look forward to adding new titles to their incredible library,” said Alvarez in a statement.

Alvarez’s and Sayagues’ past projects include writing “Evil Dead” and 2016’s “Don’t Breathe,” both of which Alvarez directed through Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures. “Evil Dead” grossed $100 million in worldwide box office and “Don’t Breathe” took in $160 million.

Epstein’s original thriller “Health and Wellness” was named on the 2017 Black List and bought by Amy Pascal. Devlin previously wrote “Cobweb,” which is set up at Lionsgate with Vertigo and Point Grey producing.

Bad Hombre Films is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Epstein is represented by Ken Gross Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer. Devlin is represented by John Zaozirny and Jeff Portnoy at Bellevue Productions.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Fede Alvarez

    'Don't Breathe' Director Fede Alvarez Developing White House Horror Movie With Legendary

    “Don’t Breathe” director-producer Fede Alvarez is teaming with Legendary Pictures for an untitled White House horror movie. The project, described as “The Shining” set in the White House, will be directed by Alvarez from a script by Joe Epstein and produced by Alvarez’s Bad Hombre Films. Legendary announced the horror movie Tuesday as part of [...]

  • Awkwafina Actors on Actors

    How 'The Farewell' Changed Awkwafina's Understanding of Grief and Mercy

    Awkwafina’s film “The Farewell” explores the Chinese tradition of not disclosing terminal illnesses to elderly family members. The actor discussed her evolving thought process on the subject matter with Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” Egerton began the interview by asking Awkwafina about her personal opinion of the film’s [...]

  • Kristen Bell and idina menzel Walk

    Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Took Parallel Paths to Hollywood

    Once upon a time in New York City, two young talents set off on a near-impossible quest: a successful Broadway career. Since childhood, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell had focused on their quest with a ferocious drive — and learned to avoid the trolls. In Long Island, Menzel, the daughter of a pajama salesman, spent [...]

  • Catherine Deneuve'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film

    Catherine Deneuve Is 'Feeling Fine' but Still Recuperating From Recent Stroke

    Nearly two weeks after suffering a stroke reported as minor, French screen icon Catherine Deneuve is “feeling fine” but still recuperating in a Paris hospital, her publicist said Tuesday. The 76-year-old actress suffered what her family called a “very limited” ischemic stroke – an incident caused by reduced blood flow to the brain – on [...]

  • Cats Movie

    'Cats' New Trailer Hits, Internet Sharpens Claws

    Universal Pictures debuted the full length trailer for “Cats” Tuesday, giving viewers another look at “digital fur technology” and attempting to answer what Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is actually about. “Tonight is a magical night,” Judi Dench’s Old Deuteronomy narrates in the new footage, “where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” After [...]

  • Everybody Changes

    New Cadence Productions Acquires Domestic Rights to Panama's 'Everybody Changes'

    New Cadence Productions has acquired North American rights to the transgender family drama “Everybody Changes,” Panama’s official selection for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The movie from writer-director Arturo Montenegro tells the true story of a Panamanian couple with three children who grapple with the father’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. “Everybody [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad