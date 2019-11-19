‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Fede Alvarez Developing White House Horror Movie With Legendary

“Don’t Breathe” director-producer Fede Alvarez is teaming with Legendary Pictures for an untitled White House horror movie.

The project, described as “The Shining” set in the White House, will be directed by Alvarez from a script by Joe Epstein and produced by Alvarez’s Bad Hombre Films. Legendary announced the horror movie Tuesday as part of closing an overall deal with Alvarez and his writing partner Rodolfo Sayagues to create, develop and produce feature films through their Bad Hombre Films.

Shintaro Shimosawa, whose previous credits include “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Grudge,” is joining Bad Hombre as head of production. As part of the new deal with Legendary, Bad Hombre will also produce a reboot of the 1974 horror movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” to be written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

“We are looking forward to sparking a new and meaningful relationship with a powerhouse like Legendary. The imprint and wisdom they have is second to none, and we look forward to adding new titles to their incredible library,” said Alvarez in a statement.

Alvarez’s and Sayagues’ past projects include writing “Evil Dead” and 2016’s “Don’t Breathe,” both of which Alvarez directed through Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures. “Evil Dead” grossed $100 million in worldwide box office and “Don’t Breathe” took in $160 million.

Epstein’s original thriller “Health and Wellness” was named on the 2017 Black List and bought by Amy Pascal. Devlin previously wrote “Cobweb,” which is set up at Lionsgate with Vertigo and Point Grey producing.

