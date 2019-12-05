×
Film News Roundup: Fathom-TCM Big Screen Classics Include ‘Psycho,’ ‘King Kong’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Paramount/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, the Big Screen Classics series lineup is unveiled, surfing documentary “And Two If by Sea” finds a home and Austin Studios gets a director.

EVENTS

Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies have unveiled the fourth annual TCM Big Screen Classics series, highlighted by the 60th anniversary release of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”

“Psycho” will screen on Oct. 11-12. Hitchcock, Janet Leigh and cinematographer John L. Russell received Academy Award nominations for “Psycho,” released in 1960. Fathom, a joint venture between the AMC, Cinemark and Regal circuits, specializes in one-night showings of concerts and revival movies.

Other highlights are the first national theatrical release of 1933’s “King Kong” in more than 60 years; “Love Story” for Valentine’s Day; a rare big-screen appearance of “Fiddler on the Roof”; and the 40th anniversary of “Airplane!” Additional titles include “An American in Paris,” “The Color Purple,” “A League of Their Own,” “Annie,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Ghost,” “Babe,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Each film is presented with digital projection with pre- and post-feature insights presented by TCM hosts. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 6.

“2019 was a banner year for Fathom and the TCM Big Screen Classics series, with record levels of attendees and a bigger box office than ever before,” said Fathom Events’ Tom Lucas. “That success challenged us to search out some of the greatest films ever released, including iconic titles from over six decades, featuring world-renowned filmmakers, legendary stars, Best Picture winners, and epic productions –- all meant to be seen on the big screen.”

ACQUISITION

1091 Distribution has acquired the surfing documentary “And Two If by Sea,” starring identical twins CJ & Damien Hobgood, for release on Dec. 17, Variety has learned exclusively.

“And Two If By Sea” is executive produced and narrated by Daniel Tosh (“Tosh.0”), directed by Justin Purser and written by Chris Gessner, Carly Hallam and Justin Purser. Geoffrey J. Clark and Lisa Lapan of Something Kreative produced the film, alongside Purser and the Hobgoods’ production company, Sink or Swim Films.

The film uses their illustrious professional careers as the backdrop to weave their tale of each trying to outperform the other as they fought to each establish an identity of their own. More concerned with beating each other than their fellow competitors, the twins circled the globe endlessly where the rigors of searching for fame, fortune and success took a toll on their lives.

The film features in-depth interviews and stories from other professional surfers including Kelly Slater, John John Florence, Carissa Moore, Mick Fanning, Joel Parkinson and Taj Burrow as well as legendary sports commentator Sal Masekela. It also includes perspectives from published twin psychologist Nancy Siegal. Purser, alongside the twins, originally raised film financing on crowd-funding platform IndieGogo.

EXECUTIVE HIRING

Austin Film Society has hired veteran executive Martin Jones as director of Austin Studios, the society’s production facility.

Jones has worked at New Millennium Studios in Virginia. Most recently, he spent three years as president and CEO at MetroEast Community Media in Gresham, Ore.

AFS CEO Rebecca Campbell said, “He knows filmmaking from the ground level to the executive suite and has successfully helped communities develop film initiatives. He is uniquely positioned to help drive AFS to success in its mission to create life-changing opportunities for filmmakers and catalyze Austin and Texas as creative hubs.”

Austin Studios has just completed the new 38,500 square-foot Creative Media Center and will soon begin build-out for new tenants.

    

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

