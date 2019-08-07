×

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
(from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," directed by David Leitch.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Daniel Smith/Unive

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value of $6.68 million through Sunday for 1,617 national ad airings on 43 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 29 through Aug. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Adult Swim and USA, and during programming such as “America’s Got Talent,” NFL Football and “Big Brother.”

Just behind “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” which saw 1,500 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.66 million. 

Related

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Good Boys” (EMV: $4.17 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” ($3.92 million) and Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” ($3.53 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” has the best iSpot Attention Index (141) in the ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.68M – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Impressions: 450,197,042
Attention Score: 92.12
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 1,617
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: NBC, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 89
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.28M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 04/18/19

$4.66M – The Art of Racing in the Rain

Impressions: 419,694,753
Attention Score: 92.00
Attention Index: 84
National Airings: 1,500
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: CNN, ABC
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.6M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/12/19

$4.17M – Good Boys

Impressions: 240,334,853
Attention Score: 89.84
Attention Index: 66
National Airings: 815
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, Discovery Channel
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.52M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 07/14/19

$3.92M – Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Impressions: 287,496,148
Attention Score: 95.87
Attention Index: 138
National Airings: 1,255
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: NBC, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.8M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 03/23/19

$3.53M – Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Impressions: 227,482,826
Attention Score: 96.04
Attention Index: 141
National Airings: 696
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: ABC, MTV
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.28M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 02/03/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/29/2019 and 08/04/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value [...]

  • The Father's Shadow review

    Film Review: 'The Father's Shadow'

    Brazilian “The Father’s Shadow” is one of those occasional arthouse quasi-horror films, like “The Spirit of the Beehive” or Aussie “Celia,” in which the supernatural elements seem a poetical extension of a child protagonist’s distress at the inexplicable realities of the adult world. Recipient of a special jury prize (as well as an acting nod [...]

  • Steve Coogan

    Film News Roundup: Steve Coogan Selected for Charlie Chaplin Award From BAFTA LA

    In today’s film news roundup, Steve Coogan will receive the Charlie Chaplin award, Aaron Eckhart and Marisa Coughlan get cast and Swiss thriller “The Innocent” gets a US release. AWARD Steve Coogan has been selected as the recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy from the British Academy of Film and [...]

  • Sator review

    Film Review: 'Sator'

    On-screen credits aside, nothing about “Sator” suggests it’s a practically one-man movie. Which makes it all the more impressive that writer-director Jordan Graham performed nearly every nonacting task on this first feature, including building the rustic cabin that his protagonist lives in. Stripped-down in an aesthetically refined way, this cryptic occult drama may be more [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Three Writers Guild Candidates Drop Out of Election Contest

    A trio of candidates for the Writers Guild of America West’s board have dropped out of the race in order to support the guild’s hardline stance on Hollywood agents. Rob Forman, Ed Herro and Chris Roessner all announced Tuesday that they had withdrawn from the contest. The three dropouts mean that there are now 18 [...]

  • Bliss review

    Film Review: 'Bliss'

    Joe Begos has cited Gaspar Noé as a celluloid role model. But he may have outdone the Gallic sensationalist with his third feature, which actually does the piling-druggy-excess-upon-excess thing better than Noé’s own psychotropic nightmares “Enter the Void” and “Climax.” An adventuresome step up from Begos’ somewhat more conventional prior horror outings (“Almost Human,” “The [...]

  • Randy McKinnon

    Annapurna Sets Alien Thriller With Screenwriter Randy McKinnon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Annapurna Pictures is developing a genre feature with up-and-coming screenwriter Randy McKinnon, numerous individuals familiar with the project told Variety. McKinnon has several irons in the fire, including a family-centric film about collegiate football for Disney Plus and a memoir adaptation to star LaKeith Stanfield at A24. He also serves as co-producer on a forthcoming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad