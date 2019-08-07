‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value of $6.68 million through Sunday for 1,617 national ad airings on 43 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 29 through Aug. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Adult Swim and USA, and during programming such as “America’s Got Talent,” NFL Football and “Big Brother.”

Just behind “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” which saw 1,500 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.66 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Good Boys” (EMV: $4.17 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” ($3.92 million) and Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” ($3.53 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” has the best iSpot Attention Index (141) in the ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).