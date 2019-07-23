×

Production Resumes on 'Fast & Furious 9'; Investigation Into Stuntman Injury Under Way

Production resumed Tuesday on “Fast & Furious 9,” a day after an accident at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London, left a stuntman in hospital. The U.K. agency responsible for workplace safety confirmed that it is now investigating the accident.

The stuntman, Joe Watts, was working on a second unit when he sustained head injuries in a fall. He has been placed in an induced coma after having been taken to a London hospital in an air ambulance. Watts was not Vin Diesel’s stunt double, as was reported by some British tabloids.

In a since-deleted social media post, his girlfriend said Monday night that he had suffered a serious head injury but was in a stable condition.

Main-unit filming resumed Tuesday, but the second unit remained closed. Universal and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

The Health and Safety Executive told Variety that a probe into what happened is underway. “HSE is investigating the incident following attendance at the scene yesterday,” a spokesman said.

Fast & Furious 9” is will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It opens May, 2020.

Leavesden was the base for the Harry Potter movies and is now home to the popular Harry Potter studio tour.

