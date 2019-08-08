×

Injured ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Stuntman Out of Intensive Care

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joe Watts, the stuntman who was injured on the set of “Fast & Furious 9,” has been moved out of intensive care.

Watts, an experienced stunt performer, sustained head injuries last month in a fall on the set of the Universal Pictures movie, which was shooting at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London. He was taken to a hospital by air. The U.K.’s Health and Safety Executive is investigating what caused the incident.

The Watts family and his girlfriend, Tilly Powell, who is also a stunt professional, issued a statement Thursday with an update on his condition.

“While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress,” the statement said. “We’d especially like to send an enormous thank-you to the air ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital who have provided amazing care to Joe.”

Related

The family expressed gratitude for the support Watts has received since the accident: “We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ cast, crew and Universal Pictures.”

Watts’ family asked for privacy while he recovers.

A spokesman for Universal said in a statement that the studio, “the filmmakers, talent and crew of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he’ll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery. Everyone in the ‘Fast’ family sends our heartfelt wishes and we will continue to support Joe and his family however we can.”

Fast & Furious 9” stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It opens in May 2020.

Leavesden was the base for the Harry Potter movies and is now home to the Harry Potter studio tour.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Shia LaBeouf'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Film

    Shia LaBeouf Is a New Man: 'I’ve Gotten Softer, Things Have Calmed Down'

    Shia LaBeouf is a changed man. The 33-year-old actor has a notorious history of bad behavior that has landed him in jail as well as court-ordered rehab. But those days may finally be over. He credits his work on his new indie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down’s syndrome, with [...]

  • Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' Stuntman

    Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' Stuntman Out of Intensive Care

    Joe Watts, the stuntman who was injured on the set of “Fast & Furious 9,” has been moved out of intensive care. Watts, an experienced stunt performer, sustained head injuries last month in a fall on the set of the Universal Pictures movie, which was shooting at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London. He was taken [...]

  • AGOSTO

    M-Appeal Snags ‘August’ Ahead of Toronto, San Sebastian Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal, specialists in independent arthouse fare, has acquired world sales rights on Armando Capó’s anticipated fiction feature debut, “August,” world premiering in the Discovery sidebar at Toronto Intl. Film Festival before heading to San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos for its European Premiere. The Cuban-Costa Rican-French co-production has received plenty of festival attention through [...]

  • TIFF Unveils Documentary, Discovery, Midnight movies

    Toronto Film Festival Unveils Documentary, Midnight, Discovery Lineups

    The Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its documentary, discovery, and midnight programs. The lineup of 25 nonfiction works in the documentary category cover an array of topics and subjects — ranging from immigration to corruption in politics to Truman Capote’s rarefied social circle. The announcement comes as documentaries have become one of the most [...]

  • Paul Williams, Pinar Toprak to Keynote

    Paul Williams, Pinar Toprak to Keynote Production Music Conference

    Paul Williams, ASCAP President and Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter, and veteran composer Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite,” “Captain Marvel”) will be the keynote speakers at the Production Music Association’s sixth annual Production Music Conference, to be held from Sept. 23-26 at the Loews in Hollywood, Calif. The event features industry leaders and offers panels and networking opportunities. Its stated mission is [...]

  • French Director-Actress Valérie Donzelli on Locarno's

    French Director-Actress Valérie Donzelli on Locarno's 'Notre Dame'

    With her latest feature, Gallic filmmaker Valérie Donzelli proves that fiction might be stranger than truth – but only just. The “Declaration of War” director was putting the finishing touches on her latest whimsical exploration of Parisian life – about an architect tasked with redesigning the Notre Dame cathedral while dealing with an unexpected pregnancy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad