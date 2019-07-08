‘The Farewell’ Director Lulu Wang Sets Sci-Fi Thriller as Next Film

“The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang will direct the science fiction movie “Children of the New World.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, though it will be adapted from Alexander Weinstein’s collection of short stories of the same name.

Big Beach and Votiv are distributing “Children of the New World,” which will be produced by Big Beach’s Dani Melia and Peter Saraf and Votiv’s Justin Lothrop. Votiv’s Brent Stiefel will serve as executive producer.

Wang, who was named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch earlier this year, recently directed “The Farewell,” a comedic drama starring Awkwafina that premiered at Sundance.

“I could not have made ‘The Farewell’ without my fantastic producers at Big Beach, so I’m looking forward to this new collaboration, with them and Votiv, to continue exploring the evolving dynamics of family,” Wang said in a statement.

Melia aded, “We had an incredible experience collaborating with Lulu Wang on ‘The Farewell’ and are thrilled to be making another film with this visionary director, this time working alongside Votiv and exploring a completely different space and genre.”

In addition to “The Farewell,” Big Beach’s upcoming release slate includes TriStar’s Fred Rogers biopic “It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” with Tom Hanks. TV credits include “Vida,” currently on its second season on Starz, and “Sorry For Your Loss,” about to shoot its second season for Facebook Watch. Votiv is a development finance and production company with credits on “Free In Deed,” “As You Are” and “Obvious Child.”

Wang is represented by UTA and Circle of Confusion.