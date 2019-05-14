Fabula Promotes Producer Rocío Jadue to Head of Latin American Film (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Fabula founders Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín have upped producer Rocío Jadue to the newly-created post of Fabula head of Latin America film.

The promotion marks another expansive – though organic – move at the Santiago de Chile-based production house which won an Academy Award for Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman” and has grown more energetically than maybe any other young production house in Latin America.

This last year has seen its first U.S. production, Lelio’s “Gloria Bell” with Julianne Moore receiving a fulsome reaction from critics at the Toronto Festival, and opening theatrically in the U.S., and Fabula signing a pioneering for Latin America first look production distribution deal with television powerhouse Fremantle, to produce premium dramatic series in both Spanish and English language.

A first series, “La Jauria,” showrun by Lucia Puenzo and starring Daniela Vega, is now in production.

With Pablo Larraín’s “Ema” an obvious candidate for a big fall fest, Fabula is most certainly not dropping the ball on feature production, however.

In her new role, Jade, who will attend the Cannes Festival, will be responsible for producing Spanish language narrative features and documentaries under the Fabula banner. She’ll continue to report to company founder and CEO Juan de Dios Larraín, Fabula said in a statement Monday.

Jadue began her career at Fabula in 2012 when she executive produced Pablo Larraín’s breakthrough “No,” the first Chilean film nominated for an Academy Award. She has now worked on a total of 14 films with the company – including Larraín’s own Spanish-language career highlights “Neruda” and “The Club“ and Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman” and “Gloria Bell” – that have premiered to wide acclaim at festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Sundance.

“As we’ve grown as a company, Rocío has grown alongside us,” said Juan de Dios Larraín. “We’re excited to keep up the collaboration and can’t wait to see what more we can do together.”

“I’m eager to continue doing what we do,” said Jadue: “Telling stories that resonate with audiences while finding new talent across Latin America.”

Most new talent Fabula has discovered and nursed to date has been Chilean.With Jadue, it looks set to expand its reach more forcefully to the whole of the region – an exciting prospect.