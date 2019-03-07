×

Eva Longoria Joins Tessa Thompson in Jazz Drama ‘Sylvie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eva Longoria
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria has joined the cast of the forthcoming Tessa Thompson drama “Sylvie.”

From writer-director Eugene Ashe, the indie follows a young woman (Thompson) who meets an aspiring saxophonist (former NBA player and actor Nnamdi Asomugha) working at her farther’s Harlem record shop in the storied New York jazz age of the late ’50s.

After a summer romance, the pair meet again years later and finds their flame never wavered.

Asomugha is producing through his iAm21 Entertainment banner alongside Jonathan Baker (“The Banker”), Gabrielle Glore (“Dirty Laundry”), and Matthew Thurm (“Crown Heights”). Thompson will serve as executive producer. Declan Quinn (“Rachel Getting Married,” “Leaving Las Vegas”) will serve as cinematographer.

Details of Longoria’s character are under wraps. The actress, who is mostly directing for television these days, is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

After years on ABC’s pop culture phenomenon “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria has worked largely behind the scenes in women and minority empowerment, political campaigns, and producing and directing series like Lifetime’s “Devious Maids” and “Telenovela.”

She will return to multiplexes this fall in the live-action Paramount film “Dora the Explorer,” and will mark her feature directorial debut at Universal with “24/7.” The latter follows a group of accountants who square off against their male colleagues to win a fraud case that will save their jobs. Paul Feig will produce.

She also has an ABC series on deck for June, “Grand Hotel,” starring Demián Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • michael b jordan coach spike lee

    Spike Lee Teams Up With Michael B. Jordan on New Short Film

    Newly minted Oscar winner Spike Lee is teaming up with “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan on a new short film for Coach that explores the way we hold words and objects close to our hearts – and how they can impact the way we live our lives. Titled “Words Matter,” the 90-second spot was released [...]

  • Charlie Corwin

    Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins 'Crazy Rich Asians' Producer SK Global

    Former Imagine Entertainment chief executive officer Charlie Corwin has joined “Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global as co-CEO. SK Global co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland and CEO and president John Penotti made the announcement Thursday and said the hire is part of SKE’s push to aggressively expand its worldwide production of premium content for [...]

  • Office Space Movie 1999

    Texas Film Awards to Honor 'Office Space,' John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker

    The Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards will mark their 19th iteration in the Texas capital tonight, with John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker and Mike Judge’s cult classic “Office Space” as the evening’s honorees. Co-founded by Richard Linklater in 1985, the AFS supports a variety of initiatives throughout the year, ranging from screenings to filmmaker [...]

  • Us Movie Jodan Peele Lupita Nyongo

    SXSW: From 'Us' to 'Pet Sematary,' 2019 Festival Offers Heavy-Hitting Slate

    This year, the SXSW Film Festival’s selection committee sorted through 2,500 feature film submissions and 6,500 shorts to arrive at its program of 134 features and 110 shorts, which will unspool over nine days beginning March 8. For a festival that was initially seen as a younger sibling to the Austin conference’s music component, the [...]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Crosses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Green Book” has crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award and a strong launch in China. The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $77.3 million domestically and $126.9 million internationally via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul to $204.2 million. “Green Book” [...]

  • The Marvel Cinematic Universe's History of

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Secret History of Amputations

    Since “Iron Man 3,” a character in every Marvel Cinematic Universe film has gotten an arm chopped off. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and producer of every MCU movie, is a major Star Wars fan and started the amputation trend as an homage to “The Empire Strikes Back,” where Darth Vader cuts off [...]

  • Patricia Riggen Jack Ryan

    Female Directors Gain Their Voice in Mexico and Beyond

    Mexico’s famed “Tres Amigos” have made a name for themselves in Hollywood and beyond, directing their way to a bevy of Oscars. Less well known: the emerging wave of female auteurs from Mexico. The directors range from Patricia Riggen and Issa Lopez, both busy with Hollywood projects and gaining their own international recognition, to women [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad