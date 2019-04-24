European Film Promotion Reveals 2019’s Producers on the Move

Twenty of Europe’s up-and-coming producers are going to Cannes with European Film Promotion. The organization unveiled its latest roster of Producers on the Move on Wednesday, a lineup that features France’s Gregoire Debailly, who produced Jean-Bernard Marlin’s “Sheherazade,” which premiered in Critics’ Week in Cannes last year, and Ireland’s Cormac Fox, who produced Sophie Hyde’s “Animals.”

Other names include “Borg vs. McEnroe” producer Jon Nohrstedt and, from the U.K., Emily Morgan, whose credits include the critically acclaimed “I Am Not a Witch.”

EFP has been putting selected enterprising producers in the spotlight for 20 years, a period in which 400 have featured. The European Union’s Creative Europe – Media Program backs the initiative, which sees the selected producers take part in networking and production-skewed events.

A trio of producers from previous editions will have films at Cannes this year: Germany’s Janine Jackowski with Corneliu Porumboiu’s “The Whistlers,” and Belgium’s Diana Elbaum and Portugal’s Luis Urbano with Ira Sachs-directed “Frankie.”

2019 Producers on the Move

Hendrik Verthe (Belgium)

Anita Juka (Croatia)

Nina Bisgaard (Denmark)

Gregoire Debailly (France)

Eva Blondiau (Germany)

Julianna Ugrin (Hungary)

Lilja Osk Snorradottir (Iceland)

Cormac Fox (Ireland)

Nadia Trevisan (Italy)

Inese Boka-Grube (Latvia)

Joram Willink (The Netherlands)

Dyveke Bjorkly Graver (Norway)

Małgorzata Staron (Poland)

Joao Viana (Portugal)

Mila Turajlic (Serbia)

Rok Bicek (Slovenia)

Carles Torras (Spain)

Jon Nohrstedt (Sweden)

Sereina Gabuthaler (Switzerland)

Emily Morgan (U.K.)