WTFilms Boards ‘Escobar by Escobar,’ ‘Selfie,’ ‘Wipe Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

WTFilms, the sales company behind Quentin Dupieux’s Jean Dujardin-starrer “Deerskin,” which is opening Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, has boarded “Escobar by Escobar,” a documentary series about drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Thomas Misrachi will direct the four-part series, which is based on “Pablo Escobar: My Father” by Juan Pablo Escobar, who reflects on his father’s legacy. He became the man to kill when his father died in 1993, and spent his life looking over his shoulder after inheriting $30 billion.

“There have been countless films about Pablo Escobar, but with this documentary series we’re tackling an angle which has rarely been dealt with, shedding light on the aftermath of Escobar’s death and the consequences on the lives of his close ones,” said WTFilms co-founder Dimitri Stephanides.

Victor Robert, a well-seasoned French TV host and journalist, is producing the documentary series through his Paris-based company 10.7 Production and optioned the book.

“Escobar by Escobar” was written by Stéphane Osmont and will start shooting in June. WTFilms is showing a teaser of the project at Cannes based on footage shot by Richter with Juan Pablo Escobar in Colombia.

WTFilms’ sales roster also includes “Selfie,” an omnibus film telling five interconnected stories exploring the odd aspects of human behavior in the digital age. The five sketches are directed by Tristan Aurouet, Thomas Bidegain, Marc Fitoussi, Cyril Gelblat and Vianney Lebasque. The writers are Giulio Callegari, Noé Debré, Hélène Lombard, Julien Sibony and Bertrand Soulier.

Produced by Mandoline Films and Chez Georges Productions, “Selfie” boasts a strong cast including Manu Payet, Elsa Zylberstein, Max Boublil, Blanche Gardin, Alma Jodorowsky, Finnegan Oldfield and Julia Piaton. Apollo Films will distribute “Selfie” in France.

Also on WTFilms’ slate is Rodolphe Lauga’s “Wipe Out,” a sports drama about the true story of a rebellious young man from the housing projects who decides to pursue his dream of becoming a pro surfer, though he doesn’t even know how to swim. The movie stars French rapper Sneazzy, Christophe Lambert and Alice David. It was written by Julien Lambroschini (“Little White Lies 2”) and is produced by Nolita Cinema. “Wipe Out” will be released in France by Apollo Films in July. WTFilms is showing a promo at Cannes.