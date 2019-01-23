Film Based on Blackwater Founder Erik Prince in the Works

Imperative Entertainment is producing “Prince of War,” which focuses on the controversial life of Erik Prince, an ex-Navy SEAL and founder of the private military contracting firm Blackwater.

“The Drop” helmer Michael R. Roskam will direct the film. The script will be based on Prince’s 2009 book “Civilian Warriors” and Adam Ciralsky’s 2009 Vanity Fair article “Tycoon, Contractor, Soldier, Spy.” The screenplay was originally written by Stuart Beattie, with Roskam penning the most recent draft.

The story follows Prince, a Navy SEAL turned billionaire, as he is dogged by a grand-jury investigation, clandestine CIA assassination missions, and the voluntary manslaughter trial of five ex-employees. The pic takes a deep dive into the industry of modern warfare, and reflects on the dark convergence of capitalism and patriotism.

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Ryan Friedkin will produce the movie for Imperative Entertainment. Nicolas Chartier from Voltage Pictures and Craig Flores from Bread and Circuses Entertainment will also produce, and Adam Ciralsky from P3 Media will executive produce. 30West will arrange the financing and distribution for the project.

Roskam is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway; Beattie is represented by Paradigm and Joan Vento-Hall; Chartier by Levin Law Corp.; Prince by Gray Krauss LLP; and Ciralsky by Endeavor Content and Gray Krauss LLP.