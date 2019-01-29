Eric Andre-Lil Rel Howery’s Prank Comedy ‘Bad Trip’ to Release in October

Orion Pictures has set an Oct. 25 domestic release for the hidden-camera prank comedy “Bad Trip,” from “Jackass” producer Jeff Tremaine with Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery starring.

Orion noted that “Bad Trip” is the first hidden-camera narrative film released in theaters since Paramount debuted “Bad Grandpa” in 2013. “Bad Grandpa,” which starred Johnny Knoxville, was made for $15 million and grossed $151 million worldwide.

“Bad Trip” follows two best friends on a cross-country road trip full of pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the action. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai (Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show”) and produced by David Bernad (“The Mule”), Andre, Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”), and Tremaine.

“Eric and Rel’s hilarious performances combined with spectacular, groundbreaking pranks will make ‘Bad Trip’ the defining prank movie for a new generation. We’re incredibly proud to debut the next in line to ‘Borat’ and ‘Bad Grandpa,’” Bernad and Fleischer said in a joint statement.

Orion was re-launched in 2017 by Metro Goldwyn Mayer as a standalone U.S. theatrical marketing and distribution company. It’s releasing Nicholas McCarthy’s supernatural horror thriller “The Prodigy, starring Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, and Colm Feore, on Feb. 8, and the reimagining of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21.