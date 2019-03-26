×
Entertainment One, Universal to Partner on Home Entertainment

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9971657x)Mahershala Ali as Dr. Donald Shirley'Green Book' Film - 2018A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.
CREDIT: Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Entertainment One and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have signed a multi-year, multi-territory distribution agreement.

UPHE will serve as the home entertainment distributor of eOne’s offerings across both physical and digital formats. The pact covers film, television, and select family content and includes all sales, marketing, and distribution, spanning the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand.

The news was announced on Tuesday by eOne film and television president Steve Bertram and UPHE president Eddie Cunningham.

The companies said the new agreement complements the existing theatrical marketing and distribution partnership between eOne and Universal Pictures International announced earlier this year for the Australian and New Zealand markets. UPHE will begin to distribute eOne’s catalog in Australia in May, beginning with Universal’s Academy Award best picture winner “Green Book.”

Entertainment One’s network includes distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment entity Round Room Entertainment; music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang Records; and content and technology studio Secret Location.

“Our recent and upcoming collaborations on titles from eOne partners Makeready, DreamWorks Pictures, and Participant Media underscore the strong foundation for our growing relationship,” Bertram said. “As eOne continues to expand its focus on producing and financing premium film and television properties, we are very excited to partner with UPHE whose expertise, scale, and deep customer relationships have made them market leaders year after year.”

