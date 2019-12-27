You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emma Watson Likens Taylor Swift’s Copyright Battle to ‘Little Women’s’ Jo March

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Emma Watson aptly compared “Little Women’s” turning moment of Jo March asking for the copyrights to her debut novel to Taylor Swift’s ownership struggle with Big Machine.

“It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth,” Watson told Variety about the importance of Jo owning her copyrights at the film’s New York City premiere. “Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you’re young and you’re talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don’t know what someone’s going to decide to do with that.”

Watson also likened the situation to the Monopoly board game: “I think people undervalue ownership. You know when you play Monopoly and you have a decision and you want to own something or get cash fast. The way to win Monopoly, everyone, is to own stuff. I’m just saying.”

Swift’s dilemma started with her November allegation that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group denied her the use of her early discography for her performance at the American Music Awards and a forthcoming Netflix documentary. The situation ended with Swift being allowed to perform her old songs at the awards ceremony.

Earlier in the interview, Watson revealed that the March sister she identifies most with in director Greta Gerwig’s  film was Jo, played by Saoirse Ronan.

“The role that I play is a really important kind of foil, or counterbalance to Jo, and I loved playing that, but I definitely resonate the most with Jo,” Watson said.

Little Women” is in theaters everywhere now.

More Film

  • Little Women Emma Watson

    Emma Watson Likens Taylor Swift's Copyright Battle to 'Little Women's' Jo March

    Emma Watson aptly compared “Little Women’s” turning moment of Jo March asking for the copyrights to her debut novel to Taylor Swift’s ownership struggle with Big Machine. “It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth,” Watson told Variety about the importance of Jo owning her copyrights at the film’s New [...]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Ryan Reynolds Says 'Deadpool 3' Is in the Works at Marvel

    Ryan Reynolds has confirmed what numerous executives have danced around since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox this year — “Deadpool 3” is coming, and will now be in the hands of Marvel Studios. Appearing on a holiday edition of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the actor told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that his [...]

  • Spies in Disguise

    'Spies in Disguise' Given January Release in China

    U.S. animation “Spies in Disguise,” which stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, will hit Chinese cinemas on Jan. 3. It was produced by Blue Sky Studios, which is best known for the “Ice Age” and “Rio” franchises and has recently come under the Disney umbrella. The film is the first feature from [...]

  • Cats Movie

    Universal Cuts 'Cats' From Its 'For Your Consideration' Page

    “Cats” has been declawed. Universal has pretty much put the final nail in the musical movie’s efforts to win awards by removing the film from its FYC page. The page lists the studio’s qualifying movies along with a guide to their individual categories and a schedule of upcoming screenings in various cities. A source also [...]

  • Spies in Disguise

    ‘Spies in Disguise’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Spies in Disguise.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.63 million through Sunday for 937 national ad airings [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood

    Evan Rachel Wood Blasts 'Cats' in Expletive-Filled Review

    Evan Rachel Wood really hates “Cats.” The “Frozen II” star unleashed a flurry of disparaging comments about the Tom Hooper-directed musical on Christmas night. Not only does Wood think “Cats” is the worst movie of the year, it’s the worst movie she’s ever seen. “……..#cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad